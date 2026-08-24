Hyundai cars to get costlier from September 2026: Here’s the new price list, reasons for hike, more

New Delhi:

Hyundai Motor India just announced it’s raising prices across its entire passenger vehicle lineup starting September 2026, again. This time, the hike goes up to 1 per cent, and while they have not revealed the exact new prices yet, expect the increase to range anywhere from about Rs 7,700 to Rs 23,600, give or take, depending on the model.

The leading auto company has already bumped prices in January and June, so this makes it three hikes in 2026. This is because the company blames rising costs across the board – raw materials, operational expenses, and even global uncertainties.

They said that they have tried to absorb some of these increases to keep things easier for buyers, but at this point, they are passing more of the burden on to customers.

So, what does that actually mean for you?

Here’s a look at several Hyundai models and what your wallet’s in for after a potential 1 per cent increase:

Grand i10 Nios: Rs 5.59–8.04 lakh now, soon Rs 5.65–8.12 lakh

Aura: Rs 5.99–8.60 lakh now, soon Rs 6.05–8.69 lakh

i20: Rs 5.99–11.74 lakh now, soon Rs 6.05–11.86 lakh

Exter: Rs 5.80–9.46 lakh now, soon Rs 5.86–9.55 lakh

Venue: Rs 7.99–15.64 lakh now, soon Rs 8.07–15.80 lakh

Creta: Rs 10.90–19.95 lakh now, soon Rs 11.01–20.15 lakh

Verna: Rs 10.99–18.26 lakh now, soon Rs 11.10–18.44 lakh

Alcazar: Rs 14.50–21.25 lakh now, soon Rs 14.65–21.46 lakh

Creta Electric: Rs 18.02–23.67 lakh now, soon Rs 18.20–23.91 lakh

These are ballpark estimates based on a neat 1 per cent hike across the board- the actual numbers might look a bit different, depending on the specific variant.

Is it smarter to buy before the hike?

If you are almost ready to buy a new Hyundai and the dealer can offer quick delivery, locking in today’s price might save you a few thousand rupees- especially on more expensive models like the Creta, Alcazar, or the electric Creta.

Still, do not rush just to dodge a 1 per cent increase. Sometimes, dealer discounts, exchange bonuses, or finance deals can net you bigger savings than the hike itself.

When’s the best time to buy?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. In India, the end of the month, quarter, or financial year usually brings better negotiation power—dealers are hustling to hit sales goals and may be more generous with discounts. March-end and calendar year-end clearances can also bring strong offers. Just keep in mind, a car bought at year-end will show as last year's model, so it could fetch a bit less if you resell soon.

Right now, if you are set on a Hyundai and you can wrap things up in August, it likely makes sense to buy before prices inch up in September.

What’s the upside of beating the price hike?

Most obviously, you pay less up front. A lower ex-showroom price often means you’ll pay less in registration, insurance, and possibly even on financing since your loan will be a touch smaller. And if there are discounts or bonuses on top of today’s price, those add to your total savings.

When to book a new Hyundai car and save more?

If you are already done with your research and settled on a model with your budget lined up, August is a good time to finalise your purchase before the hike hits. But if you are still uncertain or comparing different options, focus on the overall deal – sometimes a competing model with a bigger discount or a good finance offer wipes out any gain from beating a price hike.

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