Meta agrees to 2-hour Instagram and Facebook limit for teens in major US settlement

New Delhi:

Meta has finally made some real changes when it comes to teens' safety and usage limits for Instagram and Facebook. As part of a massive USD 18 billion settlement with 29 US states, the social media giant agreed to roll out new safety features designed to protect kids online.

Meta to introduce 2-hour daily limit for teens

Teens will soon face a two-hour daily limit across both Facebook and Instagram. So it is not 2 hours per app – it’s two hours total, no matter which platform you are on.

If a teen tries to get around it with multiple accounts, Meta’s system will catch that, too.

After those 2 hours are up, the apps will lock them out unless a parent permits an extension of the limit. And these rules are not a flash in the pan—they should stick around for the next decade, assuming the courts sign off.

Instagram and Facebook to get new night mode

Overnight scrolling is about to take a hit, too, as Meta is planning on introducing a new Night Mode that straight-up blocks access to both apps between midnight and 6am. This goes further than muting notifications, as teens will not be able to open the apps during that window, period.

Also, every 15 minutes of continuous use, they will get a reminder to take a break, so it will be hard to lose track of time doom-scrolling.

Parents can choose non-personalised feeds

The updates also give parents more control over what their kids see. Parents can now set feeds so that they do not rely on Meta’s algorithm. This means instead of endless, personalised suggestions, teens will get a more generic feed.

Autoplay is also on the chopping block – parents and teens can turn it off, so you have to actually tap or swipe to see more.

School-hour notifications and filters restricted

Meta’s even changing things up during school hours. Between 8am and 3pm, most push notifications are silent, unless there is something urgent like a security alert or a direct message. They are expanding the ban on extreme cosmetic filters, and by default, teens will not be seeing/shown with like or reaction counts on any posts.

Meta Wants TikTok and YouTube to Follow

Interestingly, Meta is not just keeping these changes to itself. The company is further challenging TikTok (in the US and other nations besides India, where the platform is legal) and YouTube to roll out similar protections. In fact, a chunk of the USD 18 billion will not get paid unless those platforms follow suit; almost a third of the payout depends on YouTube and TikTok getting on board.

Finally, Meta will be tightening up how it figures out who is really a teenager. They are doubling down on tools to catch underage users who try to sneak in with a fake birthday, and all the current protections for keeping creeps away from teens are staying in place.

All in all, these are some of the most sweeping changes we have seen on social media in years—and if Meta really follows through, it could set a whole new standard for protecting kids online.

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