Moto Pad 70 goes on sale in India at Rs. 29999: Features, offers and more

New Delhi:

Motorola has launched the Moto Pad 70 in India, which is up for sale. The company is aiming this 5G tablet at those who want something portable yet powerful enough for getting work done and unwinding with their favourite shows. Sales for the same are already live at Rs. 29,999, and you can take advantage of the current bank offer. Otherwise, it’s listed at Rs. 33,999.

Moto Pad 70: Price in India and availability

Here’s a quick look at what you are getting:

A sharp 12.1-inch 2.5K display

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset

8GB RAM

256GB of storage

Backed by a 10,200mAh battery, which is enough to keep you going for hours.

Out of the box, you also get the Moto Pen, along with a healthy lineup of AI tools to boost your writing and productivity.

Colour options and availability

You will find the Moto Pad 70 in the sleek PANTONE Sea Angel shade. It’s available on Flipkart, Motorola’s website, and major retailers across India.

Moto Pad 70: Features a 12.1-inch 2.5K display

The screen really stands out on this tablet. It’s bright up to 800 nits, covers 96 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour range, and is TÜV Rheinland certified, so it’s easier on your eyes during long Netflix binges, gaming marathons, or endless video calls. Add quad speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, with support for Hi-Res Audio, and you’ll catch every detail whether you’re watching a movie or listening to music.

Moto Pad 70 is 6.29mm thin and weighs 530 gram

Motorola put a lot of focus on portability. This thing's just 6.29mm thick and weighs only 530 grams, which actually makes it the lightest, thinnest 5G tablet in its segment right now. The all-metal build gives it a solid, premium feel, and the compact form means you’ll have no problem slipping it into a bag.

Moto Pen included with AI-powered features

The Moto Pen is not just an afterthought. You can jot notes, sketch, or annotate documents directly on the screen. Motorola has even baked in AI-powered tools like AI Writing Tools and AI Notes, plus you get features like Circle to Search with Google and Google Gemini for generating content, breaking down information, and organising your notes on the fly. Smart Connect lets you move files and work across compatible devices seamlessly.

Moto Pad 70 can be paired with Moto Folio Keyboard

If you want to turn the tablet into a work machine, just pair it with the Moto Folio keyboard. It snaps on magnetically, has a slot to hold the Moto Pen, and gives you a more laptop-like typing and multitasking setup.

MediaTek Dimensity 6400, 8GB RAM and 5G connectivity

Spec-wise, it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, and the 8GB RAM combo means smooth performance whether you’re browsing, multitasking, or streaming. You have got 256GB of storage, with the option to expand up to a huge 2TB through microSD if you really need the space. And with built-in 5G, you will enjoy fast downloads and smooth video calls when you’re on a compatible network.

10,200mAh battery with 68W charging

The 10,200mAh battery is another highlight—Motorola says you’ll get up to 13 hours of straight YouTube streaming. When you need a quick top-up, the 68W TurboPower charger (included in the box) gets you back up and running in no time.

All in all, the Moto Pad 70 is packed with features and is ready for just about anything—be it work, play, or everything in between.

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