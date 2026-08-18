Madonna leads MTV VMAs 2026 nominations with 11 nods, Taylor Swift close behind with nine | Full list

New Delhi:

The nominations for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced, with Madonna leading this year’s list with 11 nods. The singer is nominated for Artist of the Year, while Confessions II - The Film is in contention for Video of the Year and Bring Your Love, her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, has received a Song of the Year nomination.

Taylor Swift follows Madonna with nine nominations. Ariana Grande and Carpenter have seven nominations each, while Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson have received five nominations apiece. Blackpink's Lisa has four nominations, while Shakira and Tate McRae are competing in three categories each.

Madonna and Taylor Swift compete for Artist of the Year

Madonna, Swift, Grande, Mars, Morgan Wallen and Carpenter have been nominated for Artist of the Year. Madonna's 11 nominations also include recognition for her work in the Video of the Year and Song of the Year categories. Swift, meanwhile, features among the nominees for Video of the Year with The Fate of Ophelia.

The category also includes Ariana Grande’s Hate That I Made You Love Me, Bruno Mars’ I Just Might, Gener8ion’s Storm starring Young Lean and Carpenter’s Tears.

Song of the Year nominations

The Song of the Year category features a mix of established artists and newer names. The nominees include BTS for Swim, Ella Langley for Choosin’ Texas, Huntr/x for Golden, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter for Bring Your Love, Olivia Dean for Man I Need, PinkPantheress featuring Zara Larsson for Stateside + Zara Larsson and Raye for Where is My Husband!

Best New Artist and Best K-pop nominees

The Best New Artist category includes Bella Kay, Cortis, Magnus Ferrell, Malcolm Todd, Myles Smith, Sienna Spiro and Stella Lefty. The Best K-pop nominees include Blackpink’s Jump, BTS’ Swim, Cortis’ Redred, Katseye’s Pinky Up, Le Sserafim’s Spaghetti featuring J-Hope of BTS and Lisa’s Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi.

When and where to watch the 2026 MTV VMAs

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on September 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV and will also stream on Paramount+.

With Madonna leading the nominations and Swift close behind, the 2026 ceremony is set to bring together some of the biggest names in contemporary pop music.

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