Asus Chromebook CM32 detachable, CM14 and CM15 in India; prices start at Rs 26990

New Delhi:

Asus just rolled out three new Chromebooks in India: the Chromebook CM32 Detachable, CM14, and CM15. These models target students, professionals, and anyone who prefers lightweight laptops powered by ChromeOS.

Asus introduces three new Chromebooks in India

All three devices run on the MediaTek Kompanio 540 chip, come with up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and have military-grade durability certification. You can grab them on the Asus E-shop or Amazon starting June 19.

(Image Source : ASUS CHROMEBOOK CM32 DETACHABLE)Asus Chromebook CM32 detachable

Price and availability

The newly launched Chromebook lineup is priced as follows:

Asus Chromebook CM14 (CM1405): Starting at Rs 26,990

Asus Chromebook CM15 (CM1505): Starting at Rs 28,990

Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable (CM3206): Starting at Rs 37,990

The Chromebook CM32 Detachable is currently available for pre-order, while all three models will go on sale from June 19.

Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable: Key features

The CM32 Detachable is open for pre-orders right now, and all three will hit the shelves on June 19. If you buy one, you get Google AI Pro perks plus 5TB of free cloud storage for three months.

The star of the show has to be the Chromebook CM32 Detachable. It pulls double duty as a laptop and a tablet, making it pretty versatile. You get a 12.1-inch 2.5K touchscreen (2560×1600 pixels), 600 nits of brightness, and solid colour coverage, 98 per cent DCI-P3. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the display, and there’s stylus support for note-taking or sketching.

Camera, battery and connectivity

Under the hood, the CM32 Detachable pairs the MediaTek Kompanio 540 with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB eMMC storage. You will find two 5MP cameras (front and rear), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, and a mic port. It ships with a detachable keyboard (1.35mm key travel, integrated touchpad) and houses a 42Wh battery rated for up to 12 hours, plus fast 45W charging.

Chromebook CM14 and CM15: Specifications

If you are more interested in classic laptops, the CM14 and CM15 might be better fits. Both come with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and an 180-degree lay-flat hinge. The CM15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display (300 nits), while the CM14 offers a 14-inch Full HD panel, available with or without a touchscreen.

When it comes to power, the CM15 gets a 63Wh battery, and the CM14 is packed with up to 50Wh. Both models support up to 256GB eMMC storage and 8GB RAM.

So, if you are after solid battery life, ChromeOS perks, and a price tag that won’t hurt your wallet, Asus’ new Chromebooks are worth checking out.