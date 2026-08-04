JioTag 2 launched in India at Rs 1249: Works with both Android and iPhone

New Delhi:

Jio just rolled out the JioTag 2 in the Indian market, following up on last year’s original JioTag. This time, the company has added some major upgrades—most notable amongst all is the support for both Android and iOS devices. That means it can seamlessly work with Google Find Hub and Apple’s Find My, so you are not stuck with one ecosystem.

JioTag 2 is built to help you find all the usual stuff you tend to lose, like

Keys

Wallets

Bags

Your luggage or anything that you could name.

There is community-based location tracking, a loud buzzer to help you find things nearby, and a replaceable battery that Jio says will last about a year.

JioTag 2: Price in India and availability

The new JioTag 2 is priced at Rs. 1,249 and available in three colour options: black, green or red. The device is being sold from Amazon India store right now.

JioTag 2: Supports iOS as well as Android

The real standout feature here is the cross-platform compatibility. Android folks can use Google Find Hub, while iPhone and iPad users get Apple Find My. That’s a big deal because you don’t often see affordable trackers in India that work this seamlessly with both major ecosystems.

Bluetooth Low Energy

As for tracking, JioTag 2 uses Bluetooth Low Energy to connect with your phone. If you misplace something nearby, you can make the 120dB buzzer go off using Google or Apple’s tracking apps. If the item goes out of Bluetooth range, other people’s compatible phones – Android or iPhone – can help anonymously update its location through the respective community networks.

Lost Mode: There is also Lost Mode, which gives you a boost in finding things that have wandered off.

There is also Lost Mode, which gives you a boost in finding things that have wandered off. Replaceable battery: JioTag 2 ditches rechargeables in favour of a replaceable battery. Jio said that you will get up to a year per battery, and they throw in a spare right in the box.

JioTag 2 ditches rechargeables in favour of a replaceable battery. Jio said that you will get up to a year per battery, and they throw in a spare right in the box. IP64 rating: The tracker is built with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, has a polycarbonate shell, a hole for keyrings and bags, and weighs 30 grams. With a swappable battery, you never have to remember to recharge it.

The tracker is built with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, has a polycarbonate shell, a hole for keyrings and bags, and weighs 30 grams. With a swappable battery, you never have to remember to recharge it. Semi real-time update: You do not need a SIM card, no cellular connection, and no monthly fees or data plans. It’s all handled through Google’s and Apple’s networks, so you get semi-real-time updates wherever your stuff ends up—even in different cities or other countries.

Overall, with support for both Android and iOS, a battery that lasts, and a reasonable price, JioTag 2 is aiming to grab a piece of the premium tracker market, only now with broader compatibility for Indian users.

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