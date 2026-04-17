Jio Rs 999 recharge plan offers 98-day validity, Free IPL streaming, and unlimited 5G data

New Delhi:

Jio is offering a Rs 999 recharge plan that packs a lot into a single recharge. Customers will get 98 days of uninterrupted service – this means they do not have to worry about topping up every few weeks. Every day, they will get 2GB of high-speed data, so in case they make any additions, then it will come out to 196GB over the whole period.

Rs 999: What does this plan offers

Unlimited calls, free national roaming and 100 SMS per day are standard. It is also a 5G-compatible device, and if one is in the eligible area, they will get unlimited 5G data access. For anyone burning through data or planning to binge-watch the IPL or their favourite series, this plan just makes sense.

Main perk about the plan

Do not forget one of the main perks: 3-months of free JioHotstar. This means live IPL matches, movies, web series, sports, and more- all lined up for easy streaming. With cricket season in full swing, that alone makes this plan tempting.

Jio throws in more than just the basics. The plan bundles some serious extras:

18 months of Google Gemini Pro subscription

5000GB of cloud storage

The Google Nano Banana feature

Access to the full Jio apps ecosystem

These add-ons will take the overall value up a notch.

If you know someone who is not keen on committing for longer, then you can easily suggest the Rs 339 plan for monthly users which covers the essentials:

30 days validity

Unlimited calls

National roaming

1.5GB data each day

100 SMS daily

Rs 14.95 talk time

Even at this lower price, users will still get Google Gemini Pro for 18 months, along with JioTV and AI Cloud services. For people who want to keep costs down but still get decent benefits, this plan ticks a lot of boxes.

So, which one of the recharge plans should one pick: Rs 999 or Rs 339?

I would personally suggest that the user should opt for the Rs 999 plan. This will offer you a longer-lasting service, more data, IPL streaming and a better all-around package.

The Rs 339 recharge plan, on the other hand, is for those who watch their budget, happy with a month’s coverage and core benefits.

All-in-all, the Rs 999 recharge plan does stand out tall with longer validity period and loads of extra perks for the users- especially during the IPL cricket season- where people would like to keep engaged.

The Rs 339 plan is solid for affordable monthly coverage. Both do the job, but it just depends on what fits your needs.