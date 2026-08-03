Google Pixel 11 series leak brings bad news: Higher prices, smaller batteries, fewer upgrades

New Delhi:

Google is set to launch the Pixel 11 series this month, but a set of fresh leaks has already spilt most of the details. The latest intel highlights the specifications, RAM and storage options, battery sizes, and price in the US. This next lineup will further include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and a Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Now, here’s the bottom line: Google’s upgrading these phones with the next-gen Tensor G6 processor and better storage options, but users are likely looking at higher prices and yes- slightly smaller batteries across the board.

Tensor G6 in every model

Every Pixel 11 model gets the upcoming Tensor G6 chipset. Earlier rumours say Google’s using TSMC’s 2nm process for this one, which should boost efficiency and performance versus older Tensor chips. Beyond the processor, don’t expect drastic hardware changes.

Pixel 11: More storage, but a smaller battery

For the regular Pixel 11, the leak points to:

Tensor G6 processor

Choices of 12GB or 16GB RAM

256GB or 512GB storage (no more 128GB base option)

Backed by a 4,985mAh battery

Google is also dumping the old 128GB base storage, so everyone starts at 256GB now. The battery will be a little smaller than last year’s Pixel 10 series, but apparently, the smartphones will be getting lighter at about 197 grams. Besides that, it looks like Google’s dropping the telephoto camera on the base model.

The starting price for the Pixel 11 devices will be USD 899 in the US market – that is USD 100 more than the previously launched Pixel 10 series.

Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL: Even the big phones drop some battery

The Pixel 11 Pro reportedly ships with:

12GB or 16GB RAM

256GB or 512GB storage

Backed by a 4,850mAh battery

The Pixel 11 Pro XL gets:

12GB or 16GB RAM

Up to 512GB storage

Backed by a 5,115mAh battery

Weight: Lighter than before

Both are said to be lighter this time.

Prices are expected to be around USD 1,099 for the Pro model and USD 1,299 for the Pro XL in the US market.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Flagship foldable tweaks

The foldable Pixel’s on the same path. It’s rumoured to include the following:

Tensor G6 processor

12GB or 16GB RAM options

Smaller 4,806mAh battery

Reduced weight

The price for the Fold is tipped at USD 1,899 in the US.

Camera upgrades are subtle, but still coming

Now, if you are hoping for major camera changes, do not be very hopeful or excited by the numbers alone. The leak states that the core features, like megapixels, will probably not change much, but the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL will use new primary and telephoto camera sensors. So, better image quality should still be on the table, even if the spec sheet looks familiar.

Note: The above article is all based on leaks and speculations, and nothing can be confirmed by this time, as Google has not confirmed anything yet. Like all leaks, it is worth waiting for Google to make it official before getting too attached.

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