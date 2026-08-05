itel Ace 3 Heera launched at Rs 949: Type-C port, AI battery and wireless FM

New Delhi:

itel just dropped the Ace 3 Heera in India—the latest addition to their feature phone lineup. And honestly, the price is a head-turner: Rs 949. But what really stands out isn’t just the wallet-friendly cost. For a feature phone at this price, you’re getting a USB Type-C charging port, which almost nobody else is offering right now. That means you finally don’t need to dig out the dusty old Micro-USB—you use the same cable as your smartphone.

Type-C Charging Comes to Entry-Level Feature Phones

itel claims they’re the first in India to put Type-C charging across their entire feature phone range. Sounds like a small thing, but for people still using these phones (and there are millions), ditching extra charging cables makes life easier. It cuts down on cable mess and gives you faster, simpler charging.

You can grab the Ace 3 Heera in blue, purple, or black. All the usual local shops will have it.

Long Battery Life With AI Optimisation

Now, about battery life. The phone packs a 1,000mAh battery, but itel didn’t stop there—they built in some AI-powered battery optimization. Basically, it manages power use so the phone lasts longer. There’s even a Super Battery Mode for when you’re running low and need your phone to keep going.

Bluetooth, Wireless FM and Expandable Storage

On the features front, itel loaded this thing up. There’s Bluetooth support, so you can connect to wireless earphones or speakers. And there’s Wireless FM Radio—no need for wired headphones, just tune in and listen. You can also record your favorite shows. Storage isn’t bad for a feature phone either. Pop in a microSD card and you can expand storage up to 32GB. More than enough for your music, photos, and whatever else you want to keep handy.

Built for Everyday Communication

For calls and contacts, the Ace 3 Heera does the basics well. There’s auto call recording, in case you need to save important conversations. You can set custom ringtones straight from your memory card, assign contact photos, and save up to 200 contacts. There’s even a voice assistant called King Talker (supports both English and Hindi), which makes the phone friendlier for new users.

Price and Availability

The device is priced at Rs 949. And if you are worried about reliability, itel throws in a one-year replacement warranty for manufacturing defects.

So, if you want a reliable feature phone that actually feels up to date—with Type-C charging, AI-powered battery life, Bluetooth, and more—the Ace 3 Heera brings a lot to the table for not much money.

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