'Highest ideals of courage': Demands grow for Ashoka Chakra for flydubai hero Captain Smit Machchhar

What Captain Smit Machchhar did on Wednesday was unparalleled. His actions helped save 174 lives, as he fought his Omani co-pilot, who tried to crash the flydubai flight FZ1073, despite being severely injured. For his actions, many in India have called that Machchhar should be honoured with Ashoka Chakra: India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

People, including many politicians and ex-servicemen, have compared his actions with Neerja Bhanot, who had helped in saving many lives during the Pan Am Flight 73 hijacking in September 1986. Drawing parallels between Machchhar and Bhanot, people have said no one else is more deserving than the former for the Ashoka Chakra. Notably, Bhanot was also awarded the Ashoka Chakra posthumously.

One of those who have demanded an Ashoka Chakra for Machchhar is Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora, who has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of his party and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

'Machchhar showed extraordinary courage'

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Deora said Machchhar showed "extraordinary courage" that helped in saving 174 lives, despite being seriously injured in the cockpit after his co-pilot allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft. He said what Machchhar did was "far beyond the responsibilities of his profession".

He said Machchhar faced an "unimaginable situation" in mid-air, but continued to act, adding his actions "embody the highest ideals of courage, selflessness and duty".

"As a Mumbaikar, I feel an especially deep sense of pride that Captain Machchhar is from our city. The affection and pride being expressed by ordinary Mumbaikars, particularly in his neighbourhood, reflect how deeply his courage has resonated with people here. There have also been public calls for him to be considered for the Ashoka Chakra," he said.

"The Ashoka Chakra is India's highest peacetime gallantry decoration and, importantly, its eligibility extends to civilian citizens. It is specifically intended to recognise "most conspicuous bravery" and acts of daring, pre-eminent valour or self-sacrifice other than in the face of the enemy," he said, demanding Ashoka Chakra for Machchhar.

Machchhar to be honoured with Gujarat's state award

Earlier, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for Machchhar. He said the entire world is saluting Machchhar's courage, calling him the valiant son of Gujarat.

Machchhar hails from Gujarat, but his family later shifted to Mumbai. His family now stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers-a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable," Patel said on X on Thursday. "The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride."

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