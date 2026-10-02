Samsung Galaxy A08 launched at Rs. 18499: 6000mAh battery, Helio G99+, 50MP camera and more

New Delhi:

Samsung, a leading Korean consumer electronics brand, has launched the Galaxy A08 in India, adding another budget-friendly device to its lineup. The company has kept the specs simple, with a 6,000 mAh battery, decent software support, and stable performance for daily use. Plus, Samsung is reportedly squeezing in a handful of AI features that you would typically find it as the pricier A-series handsets.

Price and availability in India

The new Galaxy A08 is priced in India at Rs. 18,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage device, as this is the only device launched, with other variants. The device is available in three colour options: Dark Blue, Green and Silver.

Customers can buy the handset from the exclusive stores of Samsung around the nation, as well as from partner retailers, the company’s official website and other online platforms.

The company offers zero-interest EMI options of up to 6 months on eligible bank cards, while NBFC partners offer EMI plans of up to nine months.

Features and highlights

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99+ chipset and is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded further by using a microSD card – which can bump up the space by up to 2TB.

For enhanced security, the company has added Knox protection for your private info and biometrics.

The Galaxy A08 runs One UI 9 based on the Android 16 operating system and comes in a single version: 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device comes with a 50MP main shooter (f/1.8) and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. Selfies are covered by an 8MP front cam. On the AI side, you’ve got Circle to Search 3.0, Google Gemini, and Perplexity — those are accessible through voice or a long power button press.

Talking about the battery, the handset is backed by a 6,000mAh capacity, which supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone comes with slim at 8mm, sports Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, and has an IP64 rating, which keeps the device safe from dust and splashes. Overall, this is a no-nonsense phone that covers the basics with a little extra on security and AI.

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