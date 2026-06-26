itel Power 451 launched in India at Rs 1699 with AI ENC, Type-C charging and more

New Delhi:

itel has recently rolled out the Power 451, a recently added feature phone which is priced at Rs 1,699. Users will get plenty of features along with the AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (AI ENC), Type-C charging, and a hefty 2,500mAh battery, all baked into a budget-friendly device.

The new Power 451 feature phone comes with strong calling, a battery that goes the distance, and some modern conveniences without spending a fortune.

Where to buy and what are the colour options

The Power 451 sits at Rs 1,699 and you can grab it in retail stores all over the country. Colour-wise, you will get options like:

Blue

Green

Purple

Black

Also, if something goes wrong with the hardware, you get a one-year counter replacement warranty.

AI ENC

What stands out here is definitely the AI ENC. Itel is one of the first brands to bring AI-based noise cancellation to feature phones in India. This tech cuts down on background noise during calls, so you actually hear your friend and not the traffic or market chaos around you.

Battery life

Battery life’s another win—2,500mAh means you are not hunting for a plug every night. In “Super Battery Mode,” itel claims you’ll get up to 55 days on standby. It further comes with a Type-C charging which is a certain upgrade over the tired Micro-USB, helping you to escape multiple chargers.

You’ll also find a protective back cover right in the box—no need to buy one separately.

The Power 451 comes with a 2.4-inch display and all the basics you’d expect, plus some extras:

Bluetooth support

Wireless FM radio with recording

Auto call recording

VGA rear camera

60-entry call log

Expandable storage (up to 32GB)

Support for 10 regional languages

King Voice for voice assistance

All of this makes the Power 451 a solid pick if you want a secondary phone that just works, or if you’re after something affordable as your main device. Itel’s focus is on bringing real innovation to budget phones—not just empty features. With things like AI-powered call quality, all-day battery, and the move to Type-C charging, they’re packing useful tech into something almost anyone can buy.