itel 4G feature phone users can now recharge with Jio’s Rs 123 plan across India

New Delhi:

itel just teamed up with Reliance Jio to make digital access a bit easier on the wallet for feature phone users in India. Now, if you have an itel 4G feature phone, you can grab Jio’s Rs 123 prepaid plan. That means you are getting unlimited calls, half a gig of data per day (so, 14GB in total for the month), and the 28-day validity you expect.

What does the Rs 123 Jio plan offer?

The Rs 123 prepaid recharge plan comes with the following:

Unlimited voice calls to all networks

0.5GB data per day

Total 14GB monthly data

100 per cent validity for 28 days

That’s a big deal, especially in smaller towns and villages, where people still rely on feature phones to stay connected without all the frills or the hefty bills. Jio used to keep this plan locked to its own JioPhone users, but now every itel 4G feature phone owner across the country can get in on it. itel says users could save about Rs 1,000 a year by switching to this lower-cost option.

More Jio recharge plans are also available

Jio’s making more plans accessible here too, not just the Rs 123 one. The Rs 234 plan lasts 56 days, the Rs 369 stretches it out to 84 days, and the Rs 1,234 pack includes 336 days of service. Each of these gives you the same daily 0.5GB data perk along with calling features.

itel Expanding Affordable Connectivity in India

itel is not shy about its goals. They want more people across Bharat, not just the big cities, to have affordable access to tech. They are already in over 1.3 lakh (that’s 130,000) retail stores across India and offer more than 1,000 service centres. On top of that, their feature phones come with a straightforward one-year replacement policy for any manufacturing issues.

And while smartphones keep popping up everywhere, feature phones have not faded from the picture. Folks still like them for their price, reliable battery life, and simple experience. Telecom companies and device brands know this, so they are rolling out more 4G options and cost-effective recharges to keep these users covered.

Feature phones continue to remain relevant

Sure, itel might be known for feature phones in India, but their reach actually goes further; they are selling smartphones, TVs, home appliances, solar gear, and personal care devices in more than 80 countries. So the partnership with Jio just feels like one more move to stay in the game and offer more affordable choices.