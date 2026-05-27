PM Modi urges citizens to take all possible precautions as heatwave grips several parts of India

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to take maximum precautions as the country is witnessing soaring temperatures, advising people to stay hydrated, carry water while stepping outdoors and extend help to those in need as several states continue to reel under intense summer heat.

Stay hydrated, carry water whenever stepping out

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister said that children, the elderly and those working outdoors are especially vulnerable to extreme heat and no one should ignore the warning signs of heat exhaustion as it can quickly turn dangerous and may even lead to heatstroke.

"Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible," he said.

PM Modi also urged everyone to stay hydrated, carry water whenever stepping out and also offer a glass of water to others as such kindness goes a long way in such weather. "Watch for signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea or extreme fatigue. If someone around you feels unwell, weak or develops a headache, it is best to help move them to a cool and shaded place immediately," he said.

Check on parents

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to help those affected by heat and ensure that they get water, ORS, etc., which give them relief. "In such weather, timely care and attention go a long way," he said.

He urged the citizens to call and check on elderly parents, grandparents and loved ones whenever possible during the heatwave. "Whenever possible, call and check on elderly parents, grandparents and loved ones during this heatwave. Remind them to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out in peak afternoon hours and take rest whenever possible," he said.

PM Modi also appealed to people to remember birds and animals amid the harsh weather. "In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days," he added.

Heatwave grips parts of India

An intense spell of heat has gripped many parts of India, with Banda in Uttar Pradesh topping the chart at 47.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. A heatwave is declared in the plains if the maximum temperature exceeds 45 degrees, while temperatures above 47 degrees are categorised as a severe heatwave.

Severe heatwave conditions were observed in several parts of Chhattisgarh, while isolated pockets of east Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh also witnessed extreme temperatures. Heatwave conditions were also reported from parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), large parts of central and northwest India are likely to remain under heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for the next three to four days.

The weather office said Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are expected to continue experiencing heatwave conditions on May 27 and 28. Severe heatwave conditions are also likely in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

With temperatures soaring across many parts of the country, authorities have urged people to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and seek immediate medical attention in case of heat-related symptoms such as dizziness, dehydration or exhaustion.

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