India Heatwave 2026: Indian cities dominated the world’s hottest places list

New Delhi:

India is sweltering under one of its worst heatwaves in recent memory. On Friday morning (May 22, 2026), every single spot in the world’s top 50 hottest cities list belonged to India, according to AQI.in. That’s not something you see every day, and it's not a record anyone’s looking to break either.

From the list, Odisha’s Balangir hit 45 degree celsius as early as 10:50 am IST. Other places like Chandrapur and Prayagraj were not far behind, climbing to 44 degree celsius.

Cities all across northern, central and eastern India have already crossed the 42 degree celsius mark well before lunch. The heat seems to be picking up further, as some Indian states are feeling the worst of the heat, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, and Maharashtra. Out in the Vidarbha region, a few cities have actually topped 46 degree celsius this week.

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Uttar Pradesh is among the worst-hit states

Uttar Pradesh seems to be taking the brunt. More than half of the world’s hottest cities listed were in UP. Varanasi, Ayodhya, Banda, Bareilly, and Prayagraj all clocked between 42 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius in the morning. Delhi-NCR is not getting a break either. IMD says the capital could see 45 degrees Celsius soon.

What is causing this extreme heatwave?

Climate change intensifying heatwaves: First, climate change is making everything worse. Each summer feels hotter than the last, with longer, harsher dry spells and nights that just don’t cool down. Delayed pre-monsoon activity: Second, the pre-monsoon rains that usually help ease May’s heat haven't shown up in much of northern and central India this year. No rain, no cloud cover—so temperatures just keep climbing. Dry northwesterly winds: Third, those dry northwesterly winds sweeping in from Rajasthan and Pakistan are blasting hot air straight across the Indo-Gangetic plains. Humidity drops while the thermometer shoots upward. Heat dome effect over India: Fourth, there’s something called a “heat dome”, a big patch of high pressure trapping hot air over the region for days. No cooler air gets in, no rain breaks the pattern, and the ground just keeps heating up. Urban heat island effect: Finally, it’s urbanisation making city life tougher. All that concrete, all those buildings and roads, they soak up the sun and do not let the heat go, especially with so little green space left. Cities end up a few degrees hotter than the countryside, and pollution plus traffic only make things worse day and night.

Health risks rising across states

Hospitals across several states are reporting increasing cases of:

Dehydration

Heat exhaustion

Sunstroke

Fatigue and dizziness

Kids, older adults, and outdoor workers have it the hardest. The government’s telling everyone: stay indoors during the hottest hours, drink loads of water, wear light clothes, and skip any heavy activity in the sun.

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Odisha’s Balangir again emerges as a heat hotspot

Balangir and Titlagarh in western Odisha always rank among the country’s hottest places, but this year is on another level. It’s not just one city hitting extreme temperatures; it’s the whole country dominating the global hot list in a single day. That says a lot about how severe this 2026 heatwave really is.

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India’s heatwave is breaking records and stretching across state after state. Experts lay the blame on climate change, the missing pre-monsoon rains, relentless dry winds, and cities heating themselves. IMD has already declared red and orange alerts, urging everyone to stay cautious. This extreme weather isn’t easing up anytime soon, so it’s time to take the warnings seriously.