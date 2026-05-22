GTA 6 final launch date is out: Confirmed for November 2026

New Delhi:

Take-Two Interactive just shut down the latest rumours about another GTA 6 delay. During their Q4 FY26 earnings call, Take-Two made it clear: GTA 6 is set to launch on November 19, 2026. No more speculation. Rockstar Games is leading development, and Take-Two is publishing. CEO Strauss Zelnick did not hold back; he called GTA 6 “arguably the most anticipated entertainment property of all time".

GTA 6 release date officially reconfirmed

Rockstar has not dropped a third trailer yet, but Take-Two says the official GTA 6 marketing blitz kicks off this summer. Here’s what players can expect between June and July 2026: Trailer 3, pre-order info, pricing details, collector’s editions, and, finally, a real look at gameplay. Rockstar’s going all-in worldwide leading up to launch.

(Image Source : GTA 6 )GTA 6

Rockstar to start GTA 6 marketing this summer

Take-Two’s counting on GTA 6 to smash records. They are aiming for net bookings between USD 8 billion and USD 8.2 billion in FY27, mostly because of GTA 6. But that kind of hype is not cheap; marketing costs are set to drive total operating expenses up nearly 8 per cent, hitting about USD 4.2 billion.

GTA 6 expected to drive massive revenue

As for platforms, right now you will only see Grand Theft Auto VI launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There’s no official word on a PC version yet. Originally, the release was pegged for 2025, but now it’s locked in for November 2026.

Fans waiting for gameplay reveal

Fans are still waiting for a real look at the game. Since Rockstar put out GTA 6’s second trailer back in May 2025, they have kept quiet about the story, gameplay mechanics, or online features.

Fans are particularly waiting for details regarding the following:

Open-world gameplay

GTA Online integration

New cities and locations

Character abilities

Graphics upgrades

Multiplayer features

This summer’s campaign should finally pull back the curtain.

More games coming from Take-Two in FY27

And GTA 6 is not the only thing on Take-Two’s calendar for FY27. Their lineup includes annual heavy-hitters like NBA 2K, WWE 2K, PGA Tour 2K, plus six more games.