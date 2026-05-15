Aakhri Sawal Movie Review: Sanjay Dutt leads a fact-driven debate drama on RSS and Indian history

Movie Name: Aakhri Sawal

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Director: Abhijeet Mohan Warang

Genre: Political drama

Director Abhijeet Mohan Warang’s film Aakhri features intense arguments and debates between Sanjay Dutt and Namashi Chakraborty. The film highlights the difference between the fake world of appearances and genuine service to the nation, while also bringing forward the lesser-known contributions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In the age of social media, the film very effectively points out the shortcomings of people who possess half-baked knowledge about Indian politics.

In the film, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, played by Sanjay Dutt, tells his former student Vicky Hegde (Namashi Chakraborty) that the work of the RSS is to serve people and build a self-reliant and culturally awakened nation. According to him, the organisation’s objective is to create a sense of pride toward one’s culture and nation among every citizen, not to harm anyone. The RSS also tries to unite Hindu society by removing discrimination based on caste, creed, and class.

Aakhri Sawal: The story

The story revolves around the talented but hot-headed and intelligent Vicky Hegde, who publicly accuses his respected mentor Professor Gopal Nadkarni of institutional bias after his thesis on the RSS gets rejected. What begins as an academic dispute slowly turns into a national issue and eventually reaches the stage of a long television debate. During this period, discussions around the RSS erupt on social media. Through this story, director Abhijeet Mohan Warang and writer Utkarsh Naithani attempt to touch upon several sensitive historical issues, including the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the role of the RSS during the Emergency, the Babri Masjid demolition, the organisation’s relief work during the tsunami, and the tragic death of an RSS worker in Kerala.

Aakhri Sawal: Powerful dialogues take the cake

Utkarsh Naithani’s script is excellent. It presents both the preconceived narratives and the truth about the RSS simply and believably. The dialogue scenes between Sanjay Dutt and Namashi Chakraborty are perfectly suited to the situations. Although the film aims to showcase the contribution of an organisation that has recently completed 100 years, its screenplay also dives deeply into both Hinduism and Islam, bringing forward facts that most people are unaware of. These include the significance of the child-like figure beneath the Nataraja statue and the conditions mentioned in Islamic texts for the construction of a mosque. The film attempts to explain all these things to the audience in a simple manner through dialogue.

Aakhri Sawal: Use of AI

The AI-generated footage used to depict the past is another major highlight of the film. Rather than merely presenting the journey of the organisation, the film also focuses on showcasing its positive work. The use of AI has been executed brilliantly. Instead of relying on old footage, the makers used technology effectively and succeeded in creating impressive visuals. The film has been made with great attention to detail, and every scene reflects careful craftsmanship.

Aakhri Sawal: Performances

The film rests heavily on the strong performances of both Sanjay Dutt and Namashi Chakraborty. Delivering dialogues in pure Hindi and Sanskrit, Sanjay Dutt has done a remarkable job. Meanwhile, Namashi performs brilliantly as Vicky Hegde, a promising student with clear intentions and goals. He carries his role convincingly throughout the film.

Amit Sadh once again delivers a powerful performance in the small role of Aditya Rao. Sameera Reddy disappoints in the role of Dr Pallavi, as her facial expressions appear artificial. Tridha Choudhury as Sara and Neetu Chandra as Kavya appear merely decorative and do not leave much impact. Mrunal Kulkarni performs very well in the small role of the professor’s wife. Bipin Nadkarni is decent as the college chief, while Harsimran Oberoi as Ipshita and Rocky Raina as Sohrab also deliver good performances.

Aakhri Sawal: Direction

The screenplay is written so tightly that director Abhijeet Mohan Warang’s task becomes easier. Even so, he deserves credit for shaping and editing the film effectively. In this 117-minute film, Warang avoids unnecessary scenes and manages to keep the story engaging throughout, especially in the important second half. The climax is truly exceptional, featuring a debate built entirely on facts.

Aakhri Sawal: Music

Talking about the music, Monty Sharma’s background score works very well. One song that leaves a deep impact on viewers is Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada, played at the end of the film, with lyrics written by Indeevar.

Aakhri Sawal: The final verdict

This film deserves to be watched because the truth it attempts to present is worth seeing. The twist at the end is impressive, and the storytelling style feels unique. Aakhri Sawal is definitely a film one can watch at least once. For viewers who enjoy films connected to Indian history, this movie is worth watching as it touches upon several important issues.

3 out of 5 stars for Aakhri Sawal.

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