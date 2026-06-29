Deepti Sharma shatters women's cricket world record with lone strike in IND vs AUS T20 World Cup clash

New Delhi:

Deepti Sharma has etched her name into the history books after making a lone strike in the must-win T20 World Cup clash against Australia on Sunday, June 28 at Lord's. Deepti has become the highest wicket-taker in international women's cricket with the wicket of Beth Mooney during the second innings of the clash.

The star India all-rounder was earlier tied with legendary Jhulan Goswami with 355 international scalps but went clear of her compatriot fast bowler when she removed Mooney caught at long-on during her second over and the innings' 10th over. She now sits on top of the chart.

Most wickets in Women's international cricket:

356 - Deepti Sharma (IND)

355 - Jhulan Goswami (IND)

336 - Ellyse Pelly (AUS)

335 - Katherine Sciver-Brunt (ENG)

333 - Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)

323 - Shabnim Ismail (SA)

Deepti finally gets a wicket after two games

Deepti had to wait for her milestone after going wicketless in the previous two matches. She was highly economical in the previous outing against Bangladesh when she gave only 23 runs in her four overs but took a beating against South Africa, having leaked 44 runs in her full quota of overs.

Coming back to her milestone wicket, Deepti bowled one fuller to Mooney as the Aussie batter miscued one to long-on, where Radha Yadav took a fine catch. This followed Shree Charani's wicket in the previous over when she got Phoebe Litchfield caught at long-off.

India lose to Australia to bow out of World Cup

The two wickets from Charani and Deepti gave India hopes to win the game, but the Aussies then staged a brilliant comeback. Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry put up a stand of 100 runs for the fourth wicket to take the game away from the Women in Blue. Australia chased down the biggest ever target in Women's T20 World Cups as they hunted down the score with six wickets in hand and one over to spare. The Women in Blue had to win their last match at any cost for them to progress into the semifinals; however, they failed to defend 170 against the mighty Aussies and suffered a horror group stage exit, a second straight one in the T20 World Cups.

ALSO READ | Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma shatter world record during IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup clash