Vir Das defends Kangana Ranaut over viral kissing story, calls her a 'truly gifted artist'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, was a topic of discussion online after an old anecdote concerning her 2014 film Revolver Rani went viral. In this film, Kangana starred alongside the renowned actor and comedian Vir Das and the two filmed a highly passionate kissing scene. Now, years later, senior journalist Simi Chandok has made a claim regarding this scene that has left everyone astonished.

Chandok states that during the shoot, Kangana did not stop even after the director called 'cut,' resulting in an injury to Vir Das. Now the stand up comedian has reacted to the claims and has called it 'fictional'

What did Vir Das say?

Vir Das took to X account and wrote, 'Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy, but on set…no problems at all.'

Read his post here:

Kangana had reacted to the matter in 2023

Although this matter has resurfaced recently, Kangana Ranaut had already addressed these rumors back in 2023. At that time, claims were circulating on social media that a kiss from her had caused Vir Das's lips to bleed. Responding to this in a humorous manner on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, 'After Hrithik Roshan, did I violate poor Vir Das's honour? When did this happen?' She accompanied her post with amusing emojis, laughing, sticking out her tongue, and holding her head, making it clear that she dismissed these reports as mere rumours.

About the film

Directed by Sai Kabir, Revolver Rani was a dark comedy-drama in which Kangana played the role of Alka Singh, a politician and gangster. Apart from Kangana and Vir Das, the film featured actors like Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Pankaj Saraswat in key roles. While the film did not perform exceptionally well at the box office, Kangana's unique style and her on-screen chemistry with Vir Das garnered significant attention.

Work front of both actors

Regarding their current projects, Kangana Ranaut recently appeared in the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which was released in theaters on June 12. The film depicts the true story of the bravery and selflessness shown by the staff at Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

Meanwhile, Vir Das made his directorial debut with the film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, in which he also plays the lead role of a secret agent.

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