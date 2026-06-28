Haryana Congress leader duped of Rs 10 lakh by fraudster posing as Rahul Gandhi's secretary; probe launched

Kurukshetra :

A Haryana Congress leader has allegedly been cheated of Rs 10 lakh after fraudsters posed as the personal secretary of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and convinced him to arrange money for a fake party event. The complaint was filed by Sanjiv, an executive member of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.

According to the FIR, he received a WhatsApp call on January 24 from a man who introduced himself as Kanishk Singh, claiming to be Rahul Gandhi's secretary.

Fraudsters sought funds for bogus training programme

The caller informed Sanjiv that the Uttarakhand Congress unit was planning a training programme in Chandigarh. He said senior party leaders would attend the event and requested financial help for hotel bookings and other arrangements. The caller also assured Sanjiv that he would get an opportunity to meet the party's top leadership.

Rs 10 lakh handed over at Chandigarh hotel

Trusting the request, Sanjiv and another Congress leader, Pawan Sharma, arranged Rs 5 lakh each. Later that night, around 11 pm, the caller instructed them to visit a hotel in Chandigarh, where they met a man who identified himself as Deepak in the parking area.

After confirming the instructions with the caller over the phone, Sanjiv handed over the Rs 10 lakh to Deepak. Before leaving, he also clicked a photograph of the man.

Second demand raises suspicion

The next day, the caller allegedly contacted Sanjiv again and demanded another Rs 5 lakh for the same event. When Sanjiv refused, the caller stopped responding to his calls. After checking with party officials, he discovered that no such training programme had ever been planned.

According to the complaint, Sanjiv did not immediately report the incident because he felt embarrassed. However, after reading about similar WhatsApp fraud cases and learning that the Uttarakhand Police had taken action in comparable incidents, he decided to approach the police.

Probe launched in alleged fraud

Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan said he directed the Thanesar City Police to register a cheating case and begin an investigation. Police are now examining the mobile numbers used by the accused and analysing other digital evidence as part of the probe.

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