IMD issues severe heatwave warning as temperatures soar across North and Central India

New Delhi:

Large parts of north and central India are set to remain under intense heatwave conditions over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that temperatures are likely to stay dangerously high till the end of May. The weather agency on Saturday said severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue over central India, while several northern states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, are also likely to witness extreme heat between May 24 and May 29.

According to IMD, temperatures in many regions have already crossed the 45°C mark, making outdoor conditions extremely harsh during daytime hours.

Vidarbha Records Season’s Highest Temperature

On Friday, several parts of the country experienced scorching temperatures ranging between 45°C and 47°C. Brahmpuri in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region recorded the highest maximum temperature at 47.2°C. The IMD warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist in eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha over the next few days. Rajasthan, especially western parts of the state, is also expected to remain under severe heat stress.

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh are likely to continue experiencing heatwave conditions till May 29, with some areas facing severe heat till May 27.

Red and Orange alert issued

The IMD has issued a red category warning for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and nearby regions for the next two days, indicating a very high risk of heat-related illnesses and heatstroke. An orange alert has also been issued across large parts of northwest and central India for the next five days.

The weather office cautioned that infants, elderly people and those suffering from chronic illnesses are especially vulnerable during this period. People have been advised to avoid direct exposure to sunlight, stay hydrated and remain indoors during peak afternoon hours.

IMD Director General M Mohapatra said any temporary drop in temperature caused by thunderstorms would be brief. “Heat will continue to affect large parts of the country over the next five days,” he said, adding that current weather systems are not bringing significant relief to the plains.

While northern and central India battle extreme heat, some southern and northeastern states are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next four to five days. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and parts of Northeast India.

Hot and humid conditions are also expected to continue in coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In a positive development, the southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

The IMD said conditions remain favourable for further advancement of the monsoon during the next three to four days. The monsoon is expected to reach Kerala around May 26, earlier than its normal onset date of June 1.