Trump accuses Tehran of attacks on vessels with Indian seafarers in Hormuz: 'Totally unacceptable'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Tehran of attacks on vessels with Indian seafarers in Hormuz and said Iran was behind the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Hormuz Strait, which resulted in the deaths of three, calling the incident "totally unacceptable." "Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!" he added.

Here's what Trump said on peace deal with Iran

After media reports suggested that the memorandum of understanding for the peace agreement between Tehran and Washington includes an extension of the ceasefire, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for further talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, US President Donald Trump on Friday rejected those reports, accusing the Islamic Republic of not acting in "good faith" while dealing with the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran had misrepresented the contents of the proposed deal and criticised the country's leadership for what he described as dishonourable conduct.

"The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth," Trump said in its post.

Earlier peace deal between US and Iran was expected to be signed in Geneva

Earlier, CNN, citing multiple diplomatic sources, reported that the memorandum between the US and Iran is expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland, with the proposed agreement reportedly envisaging a 60-day ceasefire "on all fronts", including Lebanon, beginning immediately upon signing; the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing any transit charges; and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of energy supplies and commercial shipments and maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would gradually return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days of the agreement's signing.

The CNN also reported that the proposed arrangement includes lifting the US blockade of Iranian ports and providing limited sanctions relief, with the diplomatic source stating that such relief would be granted "based on the progression of the deal and continued engagement in good faith", although no specific timeline has been outlined.

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed the reports suggesting that a deal with the United States to end the conflict in West Asia has been finalised, stating that no final agreement has been reached so far, as reported by Iranian State Media Press TV.

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