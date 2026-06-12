Manu Bhaker pays tribute to coach Jaspal Rana: 'Shooting range will never feel the same'

New Delhi:

Double Olympic medallist, Manu Bhaker, lost her long-time coach, Jaspal Rana, in a sudden and tragic death on Thursday as the shooting fraternity and sports fans mourned the passing away of a former multi-time Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist.

Rana had been undergoing medical treatment in Delhi after falling ill during the Indian contingent’s return from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. He required emergency medical attention upon landing in India and underwent a procedure following complications. Despite medical intervention, he passed away at a hospital in the national capital on Thursday night.

Bhaker visits Rana's residence to pay tribute to him

The Olympic shooter visited Rana's residence in Dehradun, Uttarakhand and mourned the passing away of her coach. She paid her respects to the coach and broke down in tears. Bhaker was left shocked by the news and found couldn't 'believe' the tragedy. "I still can't believe it," Manu told Olympics.com on Friday. "It is unbelievable news. I am struggling to process it. He was not just my coach, mentor or guide, but also a friend who understood me better than most people."

Bhaker considered Rana a 'father-figure' and taught her life lessons. "There were times when he was strict, and there were times when he simply listened," Manu recalled. "He always wanted the best from me, even when I did not understand it at the time. Looking back now, every lesson he taught me had a purpose."

Bhaker on the times with Rana

Bhaker and Rana had seen highs and lows. They split after the 2020 Olympics; however, things turned later, and the two rebuilt their association and trust was formed, one that seemed very deep. "When we started working together again, it felt like coming home,” Manu said. “He knew when I was confident, when I was nervous and when I needed support. He always found a way to bring out the best in me," she said.

Under Rana’s mentorship, Manu had a historic campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the first Indian since Independence to win two medals at a single edition of the Games. According to Manu, those landmark achievements will always carry the unmistakable influence of her coach. "Every medal, every success, every moment on the podium will always remind me of him," Manu said. "A part of those victories belongs to him because he never stopped believing in me, even during the most difficult phases of my career," she said.

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