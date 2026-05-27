Karnataka may get three Deputy CMs from SC, OBC and women categories: Sources

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing political discussions within the Congress over leadership change in Karnataka, sources said the party is considering appointing three Deputy Chief Ministers representing the Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and women.

The development comes amid reports that the Congress high command has asked Siddaramaiah to pave the way for a leadership change in Karnataka and offered him a larger organisational role at the national level, along with a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

As per reports, Siddaramaiah has not immediately accepted the central role. According to sources, Siddaramaiah might have resolved to step down as the message came directly from Rahul Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah seeks time to meet Governor

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought time from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for an appointment on May 28, sources in the CMO said on Wednesday.

Speculations are rife that Siddaramaiah would resign on Thursday, paving the way for his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to become the next CM of Karnataka. "Yes, he has sought time to meet the Governor tomorrow," a highly placed source close to the chief minister told PTI.

According to sources in the Congress, Siddaramaiah may tender his resignation to Gehlot.

However, the Congress on Tuesday termed as "mere speculation" the talk about any leadership change in Karnataka and asserted that the day-long discussions between the central and state top brass were solely focused on the upcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha and the state legislative council.

CM Siddaramaiah calls cabinet breakfast

Amid speculation that he will step down, Siddaramaiah is likely to host a crucial breakfast meeting here for his cabinet colleagues on Thursday morning, official sources said.

Shivakumar, who is in Delhi, was initially scheduled to return to Bengaluru this afternoon. He has now revised his programme and will leave the national capital on Thursday. He is also likely to attend the breakfast meeting at the CM's official residence.

Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, reportedly held extensive discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar regarding the ongoing leadership tussle in Karnataka.

According to sources, the Congress high command is likely to take a final call on a possible leadership change in the state after the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled next month.

Sources said the Shivakumar camp has been mounting pressure on the 77-year-old Siddaramaiah to step down from the Chief Minister's post.

At the centre of the political standoff is Shivakumar's long-standing claim that he was promised the Chief Minister's post during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Supporters of Shivakumar maintain that an understanding was reached under which Siddaramaiah would serve as Chief Minister for the first two-and-a-half years before handing over charge for the remainder of the term.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah to resign as Karnataka CM, Congress offers Rajya Sabha seat as consolation: Sources

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi asks Siddaramaiah to consider Rajya Sabha role, Karnataka CM seeks time: Sources