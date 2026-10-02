OnePlus Nord Buds 3r gets new Jade Mist colour in India: Price, features and sale date

New Delhi:

OnePlus just rolled out a new Jade Mist colour to its Nord Buds 3r in India. These earbuds are available in India at Rs. 1,999, and initially the company unleashed the device in two colour options – Aura Blue and Ash Black versions – launched back in August 2025.

Price and discount

And, in case someone wants to launch the new earbuds, then it will be available for purchase on October 8, and if you club this with the right bank offers or discounts, then the price could go down to Rs. 1,599.

Where to buy?

Customers can buy the new buds on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app, but also across OnePlus Experience Stores nationwide. It is further available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other retailers too.

And with the OnePlus Festive Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, and Flipkart Big Billion Days all happening, it’s hard to miss the Jade Mist buzz.

Specifications

Under the hood, the Nord Buds 3r pack 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. Sound Master EQ comes built-in, offering three presets and a 6-band equalizer, so you can fine-tune your audio just how you like it.

For calls, dual microphones and environmental noise cancellation step in. If you’ve got a compatible OnePlus phone, you also get access to OnePlus 3D Audio.

Protection and certifications:

These new buds come with an IP55 rating, which means dust and water will not be an issue, and user can use it while trekking, walking through the rain and working out- sweating.

You get Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and Google Fast Pair for quick setup. Dual-device connection lets you stay linked to two gadgets at once.

Gaming experience: Emergence

Gamers will appreciate the low-latency Game Mode, where OnePlus claims it gets as low as 47ms. Handy extras like Tap 2 Take and Find My Earbuds are around too.

Battery:

The buds comes packed with up to 54 hours of total playback with the case. With the Jade Mist option, you are getting all the same features as the other colours, just in a fresh new look, right in time for the festive shopping spree.

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