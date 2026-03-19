Itel AI Voice Recorder launched with 40-hour recording and live Transcription at Rs 12999

New Delhi:

Itel has just entered the AI gadget market with its first smart voice recorder in India, the Zeno AI Weaver. This little device is not just for recording audio, but it also takes your voice commands, turns them into text and even spits out summaries while you talk. Think of it as a personal assistant in your pocket.

Availability and cost

Itel Zeno AI Weaver voice recorder is priced at Rs 12,999 and could be bought from the Amazon India store. The device is available in classic black, and nobody knows the exact release date yet, so keep an eye out. At this price, it lines up alongside products like the Plaud Note—which, by the way, still isn’t sold in India.

Zeno AI Weaver: Features

Regarding features, the new Zeno AI Weaver can transcribe your voice recordings in real time. Need meeting notes, to-do lists, or email drafts? It can be summarised in over 50 formats.

If you got something in another language, then the AI Weaver will translate it into more than 80 languages. All your transcripts and summaries are easily accessible in a companion app on your phone.

It has been built for everyday life. Whether you are in a meeting, on an online call, attending a lecture, or conducting an interview, all you need to do is to just tap once and you will start recording the conversation. You will get a small pill-shaped display on the front, so you will get to know that the machine is working and recording.

Big battery life

You do not need to charge the device repeatedly, as the new Zeno AI Weaver recorder comes with up to 40 hours of battery life straight. With the support of a multi-microphone setup, noise cancellation and voice isolation, the machine will save clear audio, even in a noisy room.

Protection with a leather case

Furthermore, this Itel recorder comes packed with a leather case that lets you snap the recorder magnetically onto your smartphone. Handy if you are always on the move.

Overall, in today’s time, everyone looks for smarter productivity tools, and the Zeno AI Weaver offers a solid, affordable option.

It makes note-taking easy and frees you from the basic transcription and summarising issue during the event, conference, or interview. The recorder is ideal for students, professionals, and content creators, claims the company