Samsung Galaxy Buds launched with clip-on design, 9.5-hour battery life: Details and availability

New Delhi:

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds On, a fresh wireless earphone lineup that uses a clip-on, open-ear style instead of sitting snug inside your ear canal like most earbuds. That means that the ear will stay open, so this will help the user to hear everything that is happening around them while they are listening to their favourite tracks or taking calls.

Galaxy Buds On: Price and availability

The new Buds On is priced at KRW 299,000 (which is around Rs. 21,000), and they hit shelves in South Korea starting October 27 (2026) and have been launched in Black colour so far. Samsung stated that the Buds On will eventually roll out to other parts of the world soon.

Clip-on design keeps ears open

The design wraps around the ear and not into it. Samsung has reportedly studied a bunch of different ear shapes before settling on this approach. They tweaked the speaker and battery placement for better comfort and a more stable fit. There is a wider contact area along the ear plus an adjustable band, so you will not be constantly fiddling with them when you are on the go. Since it is an open-ear design, the user will stay aware of the environment and claims to stay pretty handy in busy places or if you are out for a run.

As for audio, the Galaxy Buds On uses Samsung’s TwinBoost speakers and handle automatic volume control, raising or lowering the sound based on what is happening around the user.

There is new Audio Leakage Reduction tech too, built to keep your music from spilling out and distracting people nearby. That makes these earbuds a better fit for quiet spaces like libraries or offices compared to a lot of other open-ear models.

Processor and playback time

Samsung’s new buds are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform, along with a Class-D amplifier, and the company claims that teh buds will deliver up to 9.5 hours of playback from a single charge.

Call quality and comfort

For calls, Samsung equipped the Buds On with three mics, a bone-conduction voice sensor, and their latest machine-learning smarts. All this works together to filter out wind and background noise, so your voice stays clear in tough situations—like when you're outside or in a noisy kitchen.

Galaxy AI-powered device

If you are using a Galaxy AI-powered device, you get even more hands-free features. You can fire up Gemini Live with your voice, record voice memos on the go, and use head gestures to answer calls, silence alarms, or check notifications—no hands (or pockets) needed.

Simple pairing

Once you pop open the charging case, you can quickly connect the Buds On to your Galaxy phone or tablet. You can adjust things like volume and the equaliser right from your phone’s settings or Quick Panel; no need to dig into the Galaxy Wearable app.

Samsung has not yet revealed anything about the device, and we are still waitingg to hear more, which is expected to come out once the official sale goes live in Korea, i.e., October 27.

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