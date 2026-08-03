Apple job listing hints at health and fitness focus for future smart glasses

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Apple’s new job listing drops some pretty clear hints about where its smart glasses are headed – straight into health and fitness territory. For years, rumours have swirled around Apple’s next big wearable, and now Bloomberg spotted a posting that shows the company is not just thinking about glasses as an iPhone accessory. They are aiming higher, maybe building something that lives alongside (or even beyond) the Apple Watch.

Sure, Apple’s smart glasses are still at least a year out. But when you look at the job details, it’s obvious Apple sees health as a huge part of its long-term vision for wearables.

So what’s the job?

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple wants a Strategic Product Design Leader for its Vision Products Group—the team behind future headsets and smart glasses. They are after someone with hands-on experience in building and testing digital health and fitness gear, especially things that rely on sensors for innovative user experiences.

Apple has not come out and said, “Hey, we’re making health-focused smart glasses.”

Still, the way they worded this job post makes it pretty obvious: they are investing time and money in figuring out how to track your health and fitness through something you wear on your face.

For years, Apple’s turned the Watch into a health hub:

Tracking your heart rate

Running ECGs

Measuring blood oxygen

Logging workouts

Watching your sleep

Even spotting falls

If they bring all that tech to glasses, suddenly it's not just the Apple Watch anymore. You would have another wearable feeding into Apple’s growing health ecosystem. It fits their style – they like rolling out big health features across lots of different products.

There’s also the Vision Pro backstory.

According to the report, Apple once considered putting Apple Fitness+ on the Vision Pro headset. The idea was to track workout moves with body sensors. But it never shipped. Truth is, Vision Pro was just too heavy for real workouts, and technical headaches made it a tough sell. Still, you can see that experiment shaping what Apple wants to do next—lighter smart glasses built with health in mind, not just AR.

And Apple will not have the market to itself

The competition’s heating up. Meta already has smart glasses packed with AI features, and sports-focused glasses are picking up fans among cyclists, runners, and anyone who loves outdoor workouts. Apple’s smart glasses need a clear angle, and health tracking is something the company knows inside out.

Do not get too excited just yet

Even with Apple’s hiring, the first version of the new glasses probably will not blow anyone away with advanced health features. If the leaks are right, the initial model will not even have a display. Think cameras, mics, and audio – no fancy AR overlays. People are betting these glasses will show up at WWDC in 2027, hitting shelves a bit later.

The really cool health stuff? That’s coming further down the road.

In the end, a job listing is not a product announcement. Apple, like most tech giants, tries out all kinds of things, many of which never see the light of day. Still, this hiring push shows that Apple’s dead serious about the future of health-focused wearables. These smart glasses might be the company’s next big step in weaving health tracking deeper into our everyday tech.

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