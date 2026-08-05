Oppo F35 Pro could launch in India this month with 10000mAh battery and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5

New Delhi:

Looks like Oppo is not wasting any time in growing its F-series in India. According to fresh leaks, the brand’s gearing up to launch the Oppo F35 lineup before August ends—just a few months after the F33 hit the shelves. Oppo has not said a word officially yet, but all signs point to the F35 Pro leading the pack, with some notable hardware upgrades, a gigantic battery, and a new look.

Oppo F35 Pro India launch timeline and expected price

As per the reports, the Oppo F35 series should make its India debut by late August. The F35 Pro is apparently going to be priced somewhere between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000, putting it squarely in the premium mid-range. That means it will be eyeing rivals like Vivo’s S2, which is also tipped to launch around the same time.

Here’s something interesting—many are saying the F35 Pro is basically the Oppo A7 Pro Max (which just launched in China) with a new badge for the Indian market.

Expected display and performance

As per the rumours, the F35 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED flat display—a 120Hz refresh rate included. Scrolling and gaming should look and feel pretty slick. Under the hood, it’s said to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, plus UFS 3.1 storage. The base model is expected to have 128GB onboard.

50MP cameras and a massive 10,000mAh battery

Camera-wise, expect a setup with a 50MP main sensor and a modest 2MP secondary camera at the back. For selfies and group shots, the front’s expected to rock a 50MP Samsung JN5 autofocus sensor with a super-wide 100° field of view. The real showstopper here might be the battery: 10,000mAh if the leaks are true. That’d be the biggest one Oppo’s ever put in an Indian smartphone.

Durability and design

Speaking of durability, the F35 Pro could boast IP66, IP68, and even IP69K ratings. In simple terms: it’s built to shrug off dust, water, and even high-pressure jets. Despite cramming in such a huge battery, the phone apparently stays pretty slim at just 8.57mm thick.

Official details awaited

Honestly, if these specs line up, the F35 Pro in India is just a rebranded A7 Pro Max with maybe a tweak or two for the local market.

Oppo has not confirmed a thing—no launch date, no specs, nothing. Take all this info with a pinch of salt for now. But as launch day gets closer, more leaks and details will definitely spill out. Stay tuned—Oppo’s next big move might not be far off.

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