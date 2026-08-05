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Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone leak reveals bigger displays and stunning borderless curved design

Written By: Saumya Nigam
Published: ,Updated:

A fresh leak suggests Apple is testing larger displays for the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max, along with a completely borderless curved-glass design. The premium smartphones are also expected to feature under-display Face ID and Apple's next-generation 2nm chipset.

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New Delhi:

Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone actually looks like it is getting a complete overhaul. No official details from Apple yet, of course, but fresh leaks say they are cooking up bigger screens, a borderless look, and curved glass on all sides. If Apple’s track record holds, we’ll probably see these new devices break cover in 2027 as the iPhone 20 series.

Apple reportedly testing larger display sizes

People on the inside say Apple’s testing out two new display sizes. The leaker Digital Chat Station, who usually gets it right, says the iPhone 20 Pro could have a 6.4-inch screen, while the Pro Max might bump it all the way up to 7 inches.

That’s bigger than what we have seen, and currently, the 17 Pro sits at 6.3 inches and the Pro Max at 6.9 inches. It does not sound like a huge jump, but honestly, in your hand, that small increase gives you noticeably more room to work and play.

Curved borderless design may finally arrive

But here is what really sets things apart: the borderless, curved design.

As per the leaks, the handset comes with curved glass on every side of the phone, which is something Apple has not done before. The device will not come with flat edges.

The bezels are supposed to shrink even further, so you’re looking at almost nothing but pure screen. Compared to the iPhone X’s big design shift, this feels even more dramatic if it comes true.

Under-display Face ID could replace Dynamic Island

Furthermore, Apple wants to ditch the Dynamic Island cutout up top. Instead, they’re working on under-display Face ID. So, you’d get an edge-to-edge screen with barely any interruptions, but you’d keep the same secure unlocking and payments. The front would look clean, maybe even futuristic.

Next-generation 2nm processor expected

Inside, the anniversary iPhones will probably debut Apple’s A21 chip, built on a 2nm process. Expect a boost in speed, battery life, and AI smarts—everything you’d expect from Apple pushing the boundaries again.

Apparently, Apple is further working on prototypes right now, codenamed V73 and V74, so things are moving behind the scenes. Sure, these are still just leaks, but if they’re right, the iPhone 20 could be the biggest upgrade we have seen in years.

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