WhatsApp gets smarter for group chats with poll deadlines, anonymous voting and @all tag

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has just rolled out a handful of new features aimed at making group chats smoother and more organised—especially for people juggling family, work, or school groups. There’s an upgrade to the polls, a new @all mention for getting everyone’s attention at once, and an easier way to spin off new group chats from an existing one.

Polls get deadlines, anonymous voting and editing support

You can now set deadlines, so voting automatically closes at the time you pick. That’s super helpful if you are organising something and you need answers by a certain date. There is a new option for anonymous voting too; people can cast their vote without everyone seeing who picked what. And if you make a typo or want to tweak the question, you get a 15-minute window to edit your poll after posting it—no need to start over from scratch.

New @all Mentions make important messages hard to miss

The @all feature is a pretty big deal for group admins. Now, instead of tagging people one by one, you type @all and everyone in the group gets a notification. It is perfect if you need to make an announcement that nobody can miss, like a meeting update or a last-minute change of plans.

In bigger groups (more than 32 members), only admins can use @all to avoid spamming everyone. Even if someone muted the group, these notifications still come through—unless the recipient goes into the settings and turns off @all alerts.

Create new group chats without adding members again

Creating new group chats just got easier too. Now, if you are in a group and need to start a separate conversation with the same people- maybe to plan an event or talk through a side project- you can do it right there, picking who you want from the existing chat. No more adding everyone by hand.

Rollout underway

All these new tools are rolling out now, but it might take a few weeks for them to hit every device. If you do not see them yet, keep an eye out for app updates. With these changes, WhatsApp keeps doubling down on its promise to make group chats more efficient, flexible, and, honestly, just less of a headache for everyone using them.

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