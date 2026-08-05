Redmi K100 Pro confirmed with custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chip, 185Hz display ahead of launch

New Delhi:

Redmi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi K100 Pro in China on August 11, and they are not holding back on the hype. Following the buzz around the K100 Pro Max, the company started teasing key specs for the K100 Pro itself. They have already told us what chip sits inside the Pro Max, but now we are getting a closer look at what makes the regular Pro tick—everything from its processor and display to its new cooling setup and how it looks.

Custom Snapdragon chip confirmed

Here’s what’s under the hood: Redmi’s confirmed on Weibo that the K100 Pro runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series chip. The model number is SM8850-1-AB, if you like specifics. According to Redmi, this chip pushed the phone to over 4,095,000 points on the latest AnTuTu V11 benchmark during internal tests—a pretty wild score. There’s also a dedicated AI gaming graphics chip inside, which means they’re taking mobile gaming performance seriously.

Advanced cooling and performance features

Redmi’s got a new “Raging Engine” performance system in the mix too, designed to squeeze every bit of power out of that custom Snapdragon. And when things heat up? There’s a 3D circulating cold pump cooling system to keep temperatures in check. So if you’re into long gaming sessions, you won’t have to worry about overheating or throttling.

185Hz Display and premium hardware

Now, the display. The K100 Pro comes with a 6.59-inch screen that supports a sky-high 185Hz refresh rate. 4K content should look sharp and super smooth. This makes the K100 Pro one of the few phones with such a high refresh rate—definitely a boast-worthy number.

Pre-orders are already live on Xiaomi’s online store in China. Style-wise, you’ll be able to choose from at least two colours: Firefly green and classic white.

Design revealed ahead of launch

As for the design, official teasers show the phone has a flat rear panel and a rectangular camera module in the top-left corner. You get a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash, plus “Sound by Bose” branding, hinting at some premium audio tuning. The phone’s frame is flat, with the power and volume buttons sitting on the right.

Launch date confirmed

Redmi is launching the whole K100 family (K100, K100 Pro, and K100 Pro Max) on August 11. We’ll probably hear more about the cameras, battery size, charging speed, and software features as the launch date gets closer. Stay tuned—there’s more to come.

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