iQOO Z11 confirmed to feature curved display, new MediaTek chip and new rear camera

New Delhi:

iQOO has just made an official announcement related to the upcoming Z11 smartphone. As per the recent report from the CEO, the device is scheduled to launch in August, but the dates are yet to be revealed. A string of teasers and some fresh images showing off the new design and colors of the upcoming handset. And the device will come with several standout features for the Indian models, which are not just a copy-paste of the Chinese version. The upcoming device will come with its own look, a different display, and a new chip under the hood.

iQOO Z11 India launch teased

Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQOO India, dropped a countdown teaser on his official X page.

The image tagline was “Guess the Launch Date,” and all clues point toward August, with the countdown stalling on the 27th. That’s a pretty big hint for the launch day, but iQOO hasn't officially circled the exact calendar date yet. Either way, the device joins the expanding Z11 lineup for India.

Indian variant gets a fresh design

Now, about the design—the Indian Z11 goes with a horizontal pill-shaped camera module instead of the usual square setup on the Chinese version. It’s got two back cameras, a sleek curved rear panel, and a 3D curved display, which all add up to a more premium feel. On top, you will find a speaker grill and a mic, while the right edge houses the power and volume keys. Colour-wise, blue and green are confirmed—though iQOO is keeping the marketing names a secret for now.

Expected specifications

Talking about the specs—they are still mostly under wraps, but leaks suggest the Indian Z11 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chip. If that’s accurate, this phone will be the first in India to feature it. That’s a switch from the Chinese model, which runs on the Dimensity 8500.

As for the rest—the display size, battery life, charging speed, and camera features- they will have to wait a little longer.

More details expected soon

With August locked in, expect iQOO to drop more info bit by bit—more details on display, cameras, battery, price, and availability will roll out through official teasers leading up to launch. Keep an eye out; there’s more coming soon.

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