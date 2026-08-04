Moto Pad 70 Groove launched at Rs 33999: JBL Pro Audio, 120Hz display and Android 16 OS

New Delhi:

Motorola just dropped a new tablet in India—the Moto Pad 70 Groove. The company has aimed at a premium, entertainment-first device, which is built for binge-watching, gaming, getting work done or even catching up on online classes. They packed in a high-res display, JBL-tuned speakers, clever AI features, and a kickstand that actually looks useful.

You only get one model to choose from: 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage. The launch price is Rs. 36,999, but with a Rs. 3,000 instant bank discount, you can snag it for Rs. 33,999.

12.1-inch 2.5K display with Dolby Vision

That display is the real showstopper—12.1 inches rocking a 2.5K resolution and a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you are onto gaming or just scrolling through social, everything looks and feels sharp. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, DCI-P3 colors, and pushes brightness up to 800 nits, so it’s fine indoors or outdoors. Motorola promises those vibrant colours and crispy details stand out, whether you’re streaming, studying, or simply browsing.

9-Unit JBL Pro Speaker System

Now, audio: the Moto Pad 70 Groove features a 9-unit JBL Pro Speaker System (yes, nine). That’s four tweeters, three woofers, and two passive radiators with separate bass units, plus Dolby Atmos for the full surround effect. It’s meant to fill a room—deeper bass, clearer vocals, and more of that movie-theatre vibe. You can even run it as a Bluetooth wireless speaker, and there’s a Live Transcript feature that translates speech in real time across more than 40 languages.

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and Android 16

Under the hood, the tablet will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core chip. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB with a microSD), you’re set for performance. The tablet ships with Android 16 and all the latest AI goodies from Google, like Gemini AI, Circle to Search, AI Writing Tools, AI Notes, Smarter Reader, and Motorola’s Smart Connect for tighter connections with other devices. Motorola says you’ll get Android updates up to version 18, along with four years of security patches.

Premium design, large battery and availability

Looks-wise, the Moto Pad 70 Groove has a slick metal body finished in PANTONE’s Blue Surf shade, and it’s only 6.8mm thick. The new 360-degree Kickstand 2.0, which enables users to prop it up in different modes – lean, stand, theatre, or even hang it up – so you are not stuck holding it all the time.

Long battery life

The tablet is backed by a 10,200mAh battery which claims to deliver up to 15 hours of YouTube. Thanks to 45W TurboPower fast charging, a 10-minute top-up gets you around two hours of use.

The Moto Pad 70 Groove will hit Indian stores, Flipkart, and the Motorola India site from August 7 onwards.

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