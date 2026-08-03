Google removes Nano Banana AI feature from Google Earth amid misinformation concerns

New Delhi:

Google has reportedly withdrawn its recently launched AI image generation feature from ‘Google Earth’ just a day after introducing it. The move was taken after receiving backlash, with people stating that they were worried that it would open the door to misinformation, which was not wrong. The tool, which was built with Google’s Nano Banana 2 AI model, was supposed to enable people to create location-based graphics, picture how places once looked, or whip up unique visualisations for professional or personal use.

AI features were designed for creative visualisations, but users quickly found ways to create misleading images

As soon as the AI image generation feature went live, users got busy. And within hours, reports started popping up showing how you could use it to create completely made-up scenes at real locations.

Some showed fake events – a nuclear attack, huge protests outside Google offices, and other wild visuals that looked a lot like real satellite imagery.

Even though everything was AI-generated and clearly not real, just tying those images to actual locations had people worried. If left unchecked, the tool could easily help spread misinformation.

Google says stronger safeguards are needed

Google had tried to build in some guardrails. Every generated image had a SynthID digital watermark tagging it as AI-made. The system also blocked some potentially dangerous content, and Google encouraged users to verify images with Google Lens or Gemini.

Even so, they pulled the plug the very next day to work on stronger protections.

(Image Source : GOOGLE EARTH)Google Earth

Social media backlash intensified

Google stressed that these AI-generated visuals did not show up in standard Google Earth for other users, and everything was labelled as AI content. But that did not slow the uproar online. On social media, people blasted Google for injecting AI everywhere – even into tools where accuracy and trust should come first.

As per Alex Hirsch’s post, he called out Google’s obsession with AI instead of just making reliable services spread quickly, with many others chiming in. People questioned whether something like Google Earth, a platform built on geographical accuracy, should be dabbling in AI fakery at all.

Trust remains central to Google Earth

At its core, Google Earth is all about reliable satellite imagery and geodata, and it looks like Google is not willing to gamble with its reputation. Sure, the AI feature had legit use cases, especially for geospatial pros. But right now, trust takes priority over flashy new tools. The AI image generator is gone, and there’s no word on whether or when it will be back.

Google said that they are working to improve the safeguards before even thinking about relaunching them.

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