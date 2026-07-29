Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL tipped to cost more: Know why

New Delhi:

Google is reportedly gearing up to launch the Pixel 11 series at its Made by Google event on August 12. And as usual, the leaks are coming in fast. This time, fresh information just dropped in, about what the new smartphones might cost and how much battery life you will get.

Expected price for the upcoming Pixel 11 series

Word is, the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL are all getting price bumps compared to last year’s models. you are looking at the Pro models, the Pixel 11 Pro hits GBP 1,079 for 256GB, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at GBP 1,279 for the same size. Looks like 128GB is out; every new Pixel 11 starts with 256GB out of the box.

So, why the price jump?

Rising component costs are part of it, or so a Google executive reportedly told earlier outlets. Bumping the standard storage to 256GB doesn’t help if you want a lower price either. Phones cost more to make, so they cost more to buy. Pretty straightforward. But Google hasn’t officially commented on prices yet.

Battery details

According to this latest leak, the regular Pixel 11 gets a 4,985mAh battery, the Pixel 11 Pro clocks in at 4,850mAh, and the Pro XL gets 5,115mAh. Interestingly, those numbers are a bit lower than what the Pixel 10 lineup had—last year’s models were 4,970mAh, 4,870mAh, and 5,200mAh for the Pixel 10, Pro, and Pro XL, to be exact. The differences aren’t huge, and if Google’s new Tensor chip is as efficient as promised, users probably won’t notice much change in battery life.

About Google’s Made by Google

Google’s Made by Google event is set to go live on August 12, and everyone expects the company to show off the full Pixel 11 lineup—Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL. There’s also talk about the Pixel Watch 5 and maybe some other devices or software updates. As always, none of this is set in stone until Google pulls back the curtain, so take these leaks with a grain of salt.

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