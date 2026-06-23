Google to introduce Audio Memory feature on Pixel phones to track music and conversations

New Delhi:

Google is looking ahead to come up with a new advanced feature for its Pixel phone lineups, which will be named as ‘Audio Memory’. The news surfaced when the APK teardown revealed the feature, which was hidden inside the Android System Intelligence app, specifically on the upcoming Pixel 10 series. It hasn’t been officially announced, but scattered code references give us a pretty interesting picture of where things are headed.

Audio Memory spotted in APK teardown

Currently, the project has been code named as “blueflax”.

The ‘Audio Memory’ feature, which is under development, aims at helping people to keep track of all the audio moments in their daily lives. Think of music that’s playing around you and the important conversations you want to remember. Pixel handsets already have the ‘Now Playing’ feature, which will automatically identify songs nearby and pop the info up on your lock screen.

Audio Memory feature seems to be ready to crank that up a notch by building a full audio history: it won’t just spot songs but also keep tabs on what you play through your apps and keep a log of audio interactions.

Expansion of Pixel's now playing feature

As per the code, here is what Audio Memory plans to do:

It could pick up music from your environment

Track songs you stream through apps

Pull it all together into a central timeline

It’s not stopping at music either, as it wants to store info from spoken interactions you have during your day. And you will get to decide which apps can tap into this music-recognition power.

Music history across apps

Privacy is a big deal when it comes to Pixel devices. Most of the music recognition takes place on your smartphone by using a local database. Basically, your audio does not go zipping off to Google’s servers unless the phone cannot recognise a song.

Then it might send a short fingerprint (not the raw audio) to Google’s cloud just to find a match. Conversations and background audio? Those aren’t going anywhere. The system keeps them on your device.

Early development stage

The feature is still deep in development, but some people managed to get it running and saw bits of the onboarding process, but there’s no guarantee Audio Memory will see the light of day in a public release. That’s the nature of APK teardowns—a lot can change.

So far, it is certain that Google is chasing a smarter, more context-aware Pixel experience that blends AI and on-device processing. If Audio Memory really launches soon, it will give users a new way to remember what they have heard – music, conversations, and maybe more – while keeping privacy front and centre.