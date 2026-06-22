Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition launching on June 24: Design, features and specifications revealed

New Delhi:

Infinix is reportedly gearing up to launch the new Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition in the Indian market on June 24 at noon. As per the leaks, this is not just another addition to their lineup, rather, they are teaming up with the legendary Italian design powerhouse Pininfarina for this one. This will result in an upgraded smartphone that looks and feels more like a piece of art than the usual gadget.

Premium Pininfarina-inspired design

This is going to be the limited edition device, which is built on the regular Note 60 Pro but steps way ahead in terms of style. The back panel takes cues from carbon fibre and wraps everything in a tough 360-degree aerospace-grade aluminium frame. The whole thing screams premium—especially in that sleek black colour. You can tell Pininfarina’s sports car DNA runs right through it.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor confirmed

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, which is built on advanced 4nm tech. For gamers or anyone who pushes their phone hard, there is a 3D Ice Cool vapor chamber to keep things running smoothly, even if you are stuck on a long gaming session.

1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

The display is another highlight, and you will get a crisp 1.5K AMOLED panel that refreshes at a rapid 144Hz, as per the leaks. The display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, saving you from scratches or drops.

Large battery with fast charging support

Battery life should not be the issue either. There has to be a hefty 6,500mAh battery, along with 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. That means less time plugged in and a longer life of the handset.

Camera and Active Matrix display

Camera-wise, Infinix fits a dual rear setup with a 50MP main shooter with OIS, so your photos should come out sharp even if your hands are not steady. The phone also brings over the Active Matrix rear display from the regular Note 60 Pro, so you can glance at notifications or check charging at a moment’s notice.

Additional features

Infinix has packed several premium features into the special edition smartphone, including:

JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers

IP64 dust and splash resistance rating

Dedicated health monitoring sensor

Premium aluminium frame construction

These additions aim to enhance both entertainment and everyday usability.

Availability

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition goes live on Flipkart starting June 24. Pricing’s still a mystery, but this phone aims squarely at folks who want standout looks, top-tier hardware, and cutting-edge features—all in one package. With that iconic design, a fast AMOLED screen, and a monster battery, it’s definitely one of the boldest phone launches this month.