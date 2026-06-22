WhatsApp testing Green Online Indicator, new backup management tools for Android users

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the leading instant messaging platforms with billions of users worldwide, is working on two new updates for Android users to make life easier. First, they are testing a green online indicator which will be a little dot (kind of what you see in Facebook and Instagram) that pops up on a contact’s profile photo, which instantly tells you that the user is active on the platform. This means you do not need to ping to connect with someone. This is nothing new if you have used Facebook or Instagram, as this kind of indicator shows who is online.

Green Dot may make online status easier to spot

Currently, this feature is popping up in the Android beta version 2.26.24.5. Privacy-wise, it looks like WhatsApp will tie the green dot’s visibility to your existing privacy settings, so you’re still in control. Eventually, this dot might replace the “Online” text label you see now in chat info.

WhatsApp is working on the Backup Management section

The second update in the Backup Management, which is under development. The platform aims at building a special section in the app where users can check out their current backups, delete unused files, and make duplicate copies if you need to.

This feature means more control over your storage and less clutter from old chat data.

Google may offer additional Backup controls

Google is getting involved for the betterment of WhatsApp and its upcoming features. With an update to Google Play Services (version 26.23), Android OS users might soon find WhatsApp backup options right in their phone settings. Managing backups through Google Drive and digging into storage controls should get a whole lot easier, with shortcuts and direct access baked into the settings.

Rollout in India: Expectations

None of the new features is widely available yet (by the time of writing), as they are either being tested or still in development. But once WhatsApp rolls them out, keeping track of who’s online and cleaning up old backups should take a lot less effort.