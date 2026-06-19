Is a zero-watt bulb really zero? The truth behind this common household light

New Delhi:

Almost every Indian household has one of those small, dim bulbs burning through the night in bedrooms or hallways, where people call them ‘zero-watt bulbs’. They are everywhere, but do they really use zero electricity? Let’s get clarity on these myths.

Does a zero-watt bulb really use zero power?

Not even close! If a bulb shines, it eats up electricity. That’s just basic science. So, there’s no such thing as a bulb that lights up without using any power.

Why do people call it a zero-watt bulb, then?

It is all about old habits. Back in the day, homes had analogue electricity meters with a spinning disc and a needle. Those meters couldn’t really pick up tiny power draws. So, when you switched off the big stuff—fans, tube lights, TVs—but left one of those little bulbs on, the needle barely moved. The disc sometimes didn’t seem to budge at all. Folks looked at the meter, saw the needle stuck at zero, and figured the bulb was running for free. “Zero-watt bulb” just stuck.

But digital meters don’t miss a thing

Fast forward to today: digital meters are everywhere, and they are much sharper. They pick up even the slightest electricity use. Flip on a so-called zero-watt bulb now, and the meter catches it instantly. So, yes, those bulbs still show up on your electricity bill. Not a huge amount, but it’s there.

What’s the actual wattage?

Old-fashioned zero-watt bulbs usually pull between 10 and 15 watts. Some dipped as low as 5 watts but never hit zero. Modern LED “zero-watt” bulbs, though, are a lot more efficient. They usually use between 0.3 and 1 watt. That’s a fraction of what old bulbs need, but it’s nothing.

Should you switch to LED zero-watt bulbs?

If you want a little light at night, LEDs are the way to go. They barely sip electricity, they last for ages, and they hardly get warm. You’ll get all the light you need at night, but your bill only goes up a smidge.

Best power saver, low electricity consumption

'Zero-watt bulb' is just a nickname, and it is certainly not a real measurement. The old bulbs used to burn around 5 to 15 watts, and new LEDs usually run at less than a watt. So next time someone claims those bulbs do not cost a thing to run, then you will know better.