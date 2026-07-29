Samsung Galaxy A08 4G, Galaxy M08 and Galaxy F08 surface in certifications ahead of expected India launch

New Delhi:

Samsung looks ready to stretch its budget phone lineup—this time with the Galaxy A08 4G, the Galaxy M08 4G, and the Galaxy F08 4G. These new models just popped up on a bunch of certification sites, so it’s pretty clear they are gearing up for an India launch soon. The listings drop some hints about hardware, too.

Galaxy A08 4G: Expectations

As per the US FCC database, it now mentions the Galaxy A08 4G under model numbers SM-A085M and SM-A085M/DS. That basically means Samsung’s testing both single SIM and dual SIM versions. Nice touch for markets like India. Connectivity-wise, the phone will support GSM, WCDMA, LTE, Bluetooth, FM radio, and both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. There is a schematic in the listing, and no surprise, it keeps Samsung’s vertical dual rear camera setup.

Battery

The FCC listing says that the Galaxy A08 4G uses Samsung’s LC-196 battery, rated at 5,830mAh, and likely to be marketed as 6,000mAh. That’s a solid jump from the Galaxy A07 4G’s 5,000mAh. The phone also pairs with Samsung’s 15W EP-T1510 charger—so, 15W wired charging. Sure, that’s not super-fast, especially next to some rivals, but with a bigger battery, users will probably see battery life stretch further in daily use.

The M08 4G and F08 4G also surfaced, this time on the Wi-Fi Alliance database, listed as SM-M085F/DS and SM-E085F/DS. Their commercial names weren’t on those entries, but looking at Samsung’s usual product codes, it’s almost certain these are the M08 and F08.

All 3 devices support dual-band Wi-Fi and are likely built with similar hardware inside. That tracks with Samsung’s approach—the M and F series often share most specs with the A series, with changes mostly in the design or where they are sold.

India’s BIS certification website

These three phones also showed up on India’s BIS certification website—under SM-A085F/DS, SM-M085F/DS, and SM-E085F/DS—so yeah, India’s definitely getting them. They will follow last year’s Galaxy A07, M07, and F07, which launched in October.

The previous models brought a 6.7-inch HD+ screen, MediaTek Helio G99 chip, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 50MP main camera, 8MP selfie cam, IP54 rating, and ran Android 15-based One UI 7. Samsung also promised six years of Android OS and security updates.

Samsung has not shared anything official on launch dates or full specs for the A08, M08, and F08 yet. But with all these certifications piling up, the official announcement cannot be far off.

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