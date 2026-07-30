Did China send 400 rocket launchers to Iran via Pakistan? Here's why Trump said he would be disappointed

Washington:

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, fresh reports alleging that China has supplied 400 rocket launchers to Iran through Pakistan have sparked global attention. The claims, if proven true, could significantly widen the scope of the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States. The reports have triggered speculation over China's possible role in the conflict, although no official evidence has yet been presented to substantiate the allegations. Responding to the claims, US President Donald Trump said such a development would be "surprising" and expressed hope that China was not involved.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Trump responded to reports alleging that China had supplied 400 rocket launchers to Iran through Pakistan. "That would be surprising. Things like that happen. President Xi Jinping told me very strongly that they would not be involved. But he knows I would be very disappointed," Trump said. His remarks came amid heightened military tensions between Washington and Tehran. Earlier, Trump had also warned Iran of severe military action, further raising concerns over a broader regional conflict.

China's alleged role draws global attention

The reports claiming that China supplied military equipment to Iran through Pakistan have fuelled concerns that external powers could become increasingly involved in the conflict. However, neither China nor Pakistan has officially responded to the allegations. There has also been no independent confirmation of the reported transfer of 400 rocket launchers. The claims have nevertheless intensified geopolitical discussions, with analysts closely watching whether the conflict could draw in additional regional or global players.

Trump says US leads China in AI race

Apart from addressing the Middle East situation, Trump also spoke about the global race in Artificial Intelligence, asserting that the United States remains well ahead of China. "We are far ahead of China in AI. China has almost no controls over it. Work is happening there without many restrictions. So we have to be careful from both sides. We do not want to impose so many restrictions that we suddenly fall behind China. Whoever wins the AI race will win. It is that important. I do not want to stop our innovators from doing outstanding work," Trump said.

Also Read:

US launches 'powerful' retaliatory strikes after Trump's 'hit very hard' warning over attack on base in Jordan