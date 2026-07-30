Over 30 killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as protests intensify; Internet services suspended across region

Islamabad:

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has witnessed a sharp escalation in violence as anti-government protests against the Shehbaz Sharif government and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir continue across the region. According to reports, Pakistani security forces opened fire on unarmed protesters, leaving more than 30 people dead. Hundreds of others are also reported to have been injured. The reports further allege that several bodies have gone missing following the crackdown. Internet services have also reportedly been suspended across PoK. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

What did the Pakistan Defence Minister say?

Amid the ongoing unrest, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as "enemies", drawing a parallel with India and ruling out any dialogue with them.

"There will be no talks with them," Asif said. His remarks were later backed by Shehbaz Sharif's Special Adviser Rana Sanaullah Khan, who defended the government's approach. "Those whom Pakistan nurtured are now challenging the state. In such a situation, force will be used," Rana Sanaullah said.

Why are protests taking place in PoK?

The protests are being spearheaded by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a coalition of several social and political organisations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. According to JAAC, the agitation is centred around the region's 12 disputed seats, which it alleges are manipulated by Pakistan to install a Prime Minister of its choice. Apart from the political dispute, widespread demonstrations have also been taking place over the past several months against rising inflation, alleged administrative neglect, political discrimination and reported rights violations against minorities. The protests have evolved into a broader movement demanding political accountability, economic relief and greater democratic rights.

India says unrest reflects Pakistan's governance failure

The Government of India has said that the widespread protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's economic exploitation of the region, denial of fundamental rights and administrative repression.

The Ministry of External Affairs also questioned the local body elections being conducted in PoK, stating that they are an attempt by Pakistan to legitimise its illegal occupation and conceal what India described as "serious" human rights violations in the region.

Earlier, India had also raised the issue at the United Nations, strongly condemning the continued suppression of the fundamental rights and freedoms of people living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah urges international attention

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah also expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and appealed to the Indian government to raise the issue at the international level. "I have appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Commission to visit the region, understand the problems faced by the people and help resolve them. I have also urged the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister to take up the matter," Abdullah added.

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