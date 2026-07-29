Meta updates Ray-Ban display glasses with Threads support, Muse Spark AI and enhanced handwriting

New Delhi:

Meta is pushing out a new software update for the Ray-Ban Display Glasses, and it seems to be an interesting add-on. With the new update, the glasses will have better social media access and smarter AI.

Threads integration comes to smart glasses

The Meta Ray-Ban glasses are finally adding Threads support. Now, you can scroll through your Threads feed, check out photos and videos, reply or like posts, share stuff over messages, and move around the app—all with your voice and without grabbing your phone. It makes the whole process a lot smoother.

Instagram Instants and Reels support expanded

They also expanded what you can do with Instagram. If you snap a photo with the glasses, you can now send it straight to Instagram Instants. This is the new feature inside Instagram’s messaging, and you can trigger it just by saying “Hey Meta, share an Instant” or “Hey Meta, post an Instant.”

They have added support for Reels too: just tell Meta AI which Reel you are looking for, and you can search, share, or even see comments—all through the glasses.

Meta AI gets Muse Spark upgrade

On the AI side, the new firmware upgrades Meta AI with their latest Muse Spark model. This boosts the assistant’s ability to actually get what you’re asking, and it uses what the glasses see to offer smarter suggestions and better answers. Meta’s clearly set on making AI a bigger part of its wearables.

Enhanced neural handwriting

Neural Handwriting will get an upgrade, too. Now, you can interact with Meta AI without talking. Just double-tap your thumb, select Write in the AI Home, and handwrite your question or command. Right now, Neural Handwriting is only available to people in the Early Access Program, and only in the US and Canada.

Gradual rollout under process

If you have not received any update yet, then do not sweat it. Meta is rolling it out gradually in different markets. Most users will get the new features eventually, but that improved handwriting recognition stays limited to early-access folks for a while.

Overall, this update keeps pushing the Ray-Ban Display Glasses towards more hands-free everything—social media, communication, and more AI-powered help right on your face.

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