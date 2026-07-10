Meta Muse Image uses Instagram photos for AI creations: How to stop them from accessing your content?

New Delhi:

Meta just rolled out Muse Image, an AI-powered tool that lets you create and edit images using simple text prompts. You can whip up new pictures, tweak your existing photos, or even craft personalized AI-generated content. Muse Image is now tied into Instagram and Meta’s AI can tap into publicly available Instagram posts to make custom images- just by tagging an Instagram account when you’re generating content.

Right now, this feature is only live in the US, and it’s switched on automatically for any public Instagram account.

How Meta AI uses Instagram Photos for Image Generation

How does it works?

If you mention someone’s Instagram handle during the image generation process, Meta’s AI pulls images from that account’s public profile. Then, it uses those photos to create custom AI-generated pictures that feature that person. So, you could ask Meta AI to remix a friend’s photo or drop someone into a wild, AI-created scenario. It sounds cool, but not everyone’s excited—lots of users are worried because they never gave explicit permission to have their photos used by AI just because their accounts are public.

How to stop Meta AI from using your Instagram content

If you do not like the idea of your public Instagram photos ending up as AI fodder, you can turn this feature off. Here’s how you do it:

Open the Instagram app.

Head into Settings.

Find “Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features at Meta.”

Flip the switch off.

Once you do that, Meta AI will not be able to use your public photos for AI image generation. But there’s a catch. Turning off this setting affects more than just AI features.

This switch used to control whether others could reuse your public posts and Reels for things like Remix, Templates, Stickers, and downloading your content for reuse. Now, shutting it off limits all those options, too.

Turning off AI access also disables other sharing features

If you are a creator or influencer, you will probably be thinking this over – blocking AI use also means your content cannot be remixed or reused by others, which could shrink your reach and visibility.

Muse Image features to more countries soon

Meta says that it is planning to roll out these Muse Image features to more countries soon. As AI-generated content keeps spreading, questions about privacy, user consent, and control over personal images will only get louder. If you’re not comfortable with your public photos getting swept up into AI creations, your best move is to check your privacy settings and disable AI-based reuse. That way, you stay in charge of where your content ends up.