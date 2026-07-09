Google changes Android backup policy: Multiple devices can now consume your 15GB cloud storage

New Delhi:

Google is reportedly tightening up the rules on how to count data toward the 15GB of free storage that comes with every Google account. Earlier, Google only really cared about the photos and videos you uploaded using Google Photos, plus other obvious media files. Now, for the Android device backups, you have to think about text messages, call logs, app data, device settings and a bunch of other backed-up information – if they are officially on the list.

This new policy actually matters most if you use several Android devices tied to one Google account. If you’ve got a personal phone, work Android, your old tablet, or even a Chromebook, and automatic backups are all running, your 15GB can vanish a lot faster than you think. When you run out of space, Google won’t let you store anything new unless you sign up for a Google One subscription.

Multiple Android devices could quickly use up storage

Stay on top of your backup settings. They have added new controls, so you get to pick what actually gets backed up. You can turn off backups for stuff you do not need, like call history or unnecessary app data and stretch your free storage a bit further.

How to manage Android backup settings?

Here are the things you need to do to get the Android backup updated:

On a Pixel

go to Settings

Then Accounts and backup

Tap Google Backup

Look for Other device data

On pretty much any other Android device:

Android phone

Then hit Settings

Google Services

Manage backup

You will see an option to turn off backups for other device data.

These controls give you some real say over what’s eating up your storage, so you are not wasting space on backups you do not even need.

Update rolling out the new update gradually

Google is rolling out these changes gradually, and not everyone will see the updated settings right away. Users need to make a habit of checking their backup preferences and clearing out old stuff that they do not care about, your cloud storage will thank them.