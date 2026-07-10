What did Trump and Netanyahu discuss on American moves in the Gulf after US' strikes in Iran?

Tel Aviv:

After two days of recent US strikes in Iran, President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) updated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on fresh American "moves in the Gulf." According to a post shared on X by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, an additional conversation took place between the two leaders on Thursday evening, during which continued coordination between both countries across various sectors was established.

President Trump updates Netanyahu on American moves in the Gulf

"President Trump updated the Prime Minister on American moves in the Gulf. The Prime Minister, on his part, raised the severity of the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his people against the existence of the State of Israel, as well as the need for security zones along Israel's borders," the statement from the Israeli PMO read.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday claimed it had struck the US Al-Azraq air base in northern Jordan with 10 ballistic missiles on what it described as an "enemy command and control centre in West Asia" in retaliatory strikes in response to a recent attack on Tehran by Washington.

IRGC says missile strikes marks "second phase" of its response to US

According to a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC said the missile strikes marked the "second phase" of its response to what it described as aggression by the United States."

At 2:20 pm today, IRGC aerospace fighters destroyed the enemy's command and control centre in West Asia and the enemy air base in Al-Azraq, Jordan, with 10 ballistic missiles," the statement read.

IRGC warns more US military action would trigger additional attacks

The IRGC warned that further US military action would trigger additional attacks on American bases in the region. "If the US terrorist army repeats its aggression, other US bases in the region will not be safe from our heavy fire," the statement carried by IRIB added. The statement further stated that Iran had previously warned that repeated attacks would lead to an expansion of its military response.

Amid this, Jordan confirmed that air raid sirens had been activated after missiles entered the country's airspace from Iran. Jordan's government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani, in a post on X, said, "Air raid sirens were activated by the Public Security Directorate just moments ago, following reports of the Kingdom's airspace being breached by missiles launched from Iran, which were intercepted and dealt with."

"The valiant Jordanian Armed Forces are on high alert, ready to address any threat facing the Kingdom, and are deploying all their efforts to safeguard the nation's security and the safety of its citizens," he added.

IRGC strikes key infrastructure at four US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain

In the "first phase of its punitive response", IRGC struck key infrastructure at four US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for American strikes in Tehran.

According to Press TV, the IRGC detailed the retaliation in a statement earlier today, identifying the targeted outposts as Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, and stated that the facilities were hit using missiles and drones.

IRGC condemned the US attacks, calling them a "violation of commitments" and affirming its resolve to fight against the "child-killing US military. "The Iranian action comes after US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday said its forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following recent attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crews.

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