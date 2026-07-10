At least seven dead as heavy rains lash UP, IMD issues red alert for western districts, check full forecast

Lucknow:

At least seven people died as heavy rains lashed Uttar Pradesh as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a 'red alert' for parts of western Uttar Pradesh, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Deaths were reported from these areas

The deaths were reported from Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Bulandshahr, Shamli and Ghaziabad in separate rain-related incidents, officials said. In Sant Kabir Nagar, two women died after being struck by lightning in separate villages. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Kumar said Chandni (17) of Katya village and Varsana (60) of Pratapur village died while working in fields in Mehdawal Tehsil. He said reports had been sought and government assistance would be provided to their families.

Rahul Kumar dies after being struck by lightning

In Kushinagar, Rahul Kumar (14) died after being struck by lightning while standing on a field bund as his mother handed him vegetables harvested from their farm in Thadhibhar village under Vishanpura police station limits.

The family declined post-mortem examination, police said. In Bulandshahr, two people were killed and four others injured after a wall collapsed on makeshift tents erected beside it in Mundakheda village under Khurja following heavy rain.

Wall collapses, burying six people living in temporary tents

Circle Officer Shobhit Kumar said the wall collapsed around 5 pm, burying six people living in temporary tents beside a vacant plot. Two people died while four were injured, of whom two were referred to a higher medical centre. Rescue operations have been completed and no one else is feared trapped, he said.

In Shamli district, a 49-year-old man, Shahid, died and his two sons -- Aman (17) and Nauman (15) -- were seriously injured after the wall of a tin shed collapsed on them in Thanabhawan town during heavy rain.

Station House Officer Bijendra Singh said police rushed to the spot and shifted the three to hospital, where Shahid was declared dead. His sons are undergoing treatment.

Three-year-old girl drowns after being swept into drain in Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad, a three-year-old girl, Pallavi, drowned after being swept into a waterlogged drain outside her house in Sarvodaya Colony under Vijay Nagar police station limits. Assistant Commissioner of Police Upasana Pandey said the child fell into rainwater accumulated outside her house and died. Additional Municipal Commissioner Jung Bahadur Yadav said the bereaved family would be provided assistance and compensated as per rules.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Sambhal and Badaun districts, while heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for several other districts in western and central Uttar Pradesh.

The weather office said widespread rainfall activity is expected across the state till July 11, with temperatures likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days. Heavy rain disrupted normal life in Noida and neighbouring Ghaziabad, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls and a road cave-in in Vasundhara Sector 13.

Also Read:

Delhi-NCR reels under heavy rain as roads turn into rivers, traffic comes to a standstill | Key points