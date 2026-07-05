Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; will schools in national capital be closed to tomorrow?

New Delhi:

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital and areas adjoining - Noida and Gurugram on Sunday afternoon, bringing relief from the humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also alerted for heavy rainfall conditions in coming week in Delhi and parts of the NCR areas.

Amid IMD's heavy rainfall predictions, the students and parents are quite anxious to know whether schools will be open or closed tomorrow, July 6. The students and parents are advised to check the Directorate of Education's (DOE) official notifications or local administrations and can contact schools on the same.

Mumbai rains: Will schools be closed tomorrow?

Amid a heavy rainfall alert, students and parents are quite anxious to know whether schools will be open or closed on Monday, July 6. The schools, colleges, and educational institutions are closed in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Palghar on Saturday due to a red alert. The district administrations have announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in Palghar till July 6. The educational institutions within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits will be closed till July 5, and further steps will be taken by district administrations taking cognizance of further weather conditions.

However, no closure order had been issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) or Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), despite the IMD's red alert. Students and parents in these areas have been advised to stay updated through official announcements issued by the respective civic bodies.

In view of the forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to people to remain alert and venture outdoors only if absolutely necessary. Several areas recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall, while a few areas logged a whopping 300 mm of downpour in the last 24 hours.



The BMC urged people to strictly follow advisories and contact the civic body's helpline 1916 for immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

Incessant rains also disrupted normal life in neighbouring Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai, as well as the Pune region, which witnessed landslides, road closures in waterlogged areas, and evacuation of people from flooded localities.

Also Read:

Also Read: Heavy rains to batter Mumbai in 3 days coming; will schools be closed on July 6?