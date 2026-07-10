Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on US citizenship rumours, says 'The world's drama will never end'

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently making headlines for his film Satluj. Amid the conversations surrounding the film, the actor-singer has once again found himself in the spotlight over his citizenship. Reports that surfaced in May claimed that Diljit had acquired US citizenship in 2022.

While the singer remained silent on the matter at the time, he recently addressed the speculation during an Instagram Live session with fans. Instead of giving a direct answer, he chose to respond with humour.

The world's drama will never end: Diljit Dosanjh

During an Instagram Live session, a fan suggested that Diljit should apply for a US Green Card after his film Satluj was removed from the ZEE5 OTT platform. Responding to the fan, Diljit said, "I'll get a card and paint it green. I'm not saying anything because, apart from everything else, this will become a headline. That's not how it works. The world's drama will never end. But I believe everyone should be allowed to travel to any country without a visa. The whole world should be united. I'm fine with that, but it's not possible, is it?"

Diljit asks, 'What do you guys think of me?'

In another live interaction, a fan jokingly asked Diljit to speak to US President Donald Trump and help everyone obtain US citizenship. Laughing at the request, Diljit replied, "What do you guys think of me? I'm just an artist. How could I ask him to resolve citizenship issues? His daughter follows me, but I've never even spoken to her. I never ask anyone for favours. If something is meant to happen, it happens. If it's not meant to happen, it doesn't."

Report claimed Diljit had acquired US citizenship

Earlier, a report by The Indian Express claimed that Diljit had acquired US citizenship in 2022. The report also stated that the singer's wife, Sandeep Kaur, is a US citizen. It further claimed that Diljit had identified a five-bedroom bungalow in an upscale California neighbourhood as his home.

About Satluj

Satluj (formerly titled Punjab 95) is based on the life of Punjab human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Khalra investigated the alleged cremation of nearly 25,000 unidentified bodies between 1984 and 1994. The film chronicles his abduction in 1995 and the subsequent conviction of four Punjab Police personnel for his kidnapping and murder in 2005. Diljit portrays Khalra in the film.

Satluj was originally slated for a theatrical release, but after a nearly four-year battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), it was eventually released on ZEE5. However, the film was removed from the streaming platform just two days after its release. Besides Diljit, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Honey Trehan.

Also Read: What is the Satluj controversy? CBFC cuts, court battle, Zee5 removal and MIB review, all you need to know